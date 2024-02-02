Revised plans for 4-story, 123-room hotel near Napa’s Oxbow district gets initial city OK

A Texas-based developer met substantial resistance from the public Thursday night as it sought approval from the city of Napa to revise key parts of its previously approved Oxbow area hotel project.

Plans for the First and Oxbow Gateway Hotel call for construction of two four-story, 60-foot buildings at Soscol Avenue and First Street. Stratus Development, which took over the project from the original developer, wanted to increase the number of rooms from 74 to 123.

After a three-hour public meeting Thursday night, the Napa Planning Commission voted 3-1 to recommend it be approved by the Napa City Council.

Commissioner Bob Massaro was the lone vote of opposition, and Commissioner Gordon Huether recused himself as he is consulting on the project as an artist.

The original Foxbow project, a 74-room hotel by Napa-based developer JB Leamer, earned City Council approval in 2020. At the time, the hotel was set to include ground-floor retail space, two underground levels of parking, meeting space and a cafe.

After taking over as developer, Stratus sought to expand the number of rooms while eliminating the hotel’s retail and meeting spaces, and increasing parking, but making no change to the building’s height.

The new proposal, like the original, proved controversial.

In emailed and in-person comments, Napans at the Thursday night meeting generally expressed opposition. Their concerns related to increases in traffic, climate impacts, a lack of employee housing and the potential number of hotel rooms planned for the Oxbow area — estimated at 1,100, including all approved and unapproved projects.

Former Napa County Planning Commissioner David Graves said the project would result in “climate-destroying greenhouse gasses for decades.”

“The atmosphere around the reworking of this project has a ‘Titanic headed for the iceberg’ level of obliviousness,” he said at the meeting.

The Napa Housing Coalition Steering Committee argued in a letter that the developers haven’t adequately addressed employee housing. “The majority of employees, especially the line staff, are earning somewhere between $34,000 and $42,000 and a few up to $66,000,” the committee noted per the developer’s outlines.

A significant percentage of those employees would qualify for affordable housing, which could also mean they would need to commute from out-of-town, likely further contributing to greenhouse gas impacts, according to the letter.

Representatives for the developer, on the other hand, touted the hotel’s benefits to the city.

David Wood, co-founder of Stratus, said the company’s amended project would bring Napa about $2.29 million in annual tax revenue, up from about $1.15 million.

“When you have an increase to hotel rooms, you’re going to have increased revenue,” he said Thursday.

The 74-room hotel project as it was approved in 2020 wouldn’t make financial sense, he said, because it wouldn’t have enough rooms to attract a flagship hotel company, like Marriott or Hilton, to operate it.

Wood also said he had helped connect affordable housing developer Jamboree Housing Corp. — he serves as chair of its board of directors — with Napa city staff, and helped identify a site for affordable housing at 515 Silverado Trail.

According to a Jan. 29 letter Jamboree sent to the city, an affordable project at that site is now entitled for 40 one-bedroom affordable units and resident services, plus a manager’s unit.

“We foresee this as the beginning of a long-term relationship with the city similar to other cities where Jamboree has developed 5 or more communities,” Roger Kinoshita, vice president of acquisitions for Jamboree, wrote in the letter.

Still, Wood said Stratus also planned to pay the affordable housing in-lieu fee for the hotel project — near $900,000 — into the city’s affordable housing trust fund.

Massaro noted, however, that the Jamboree project is separate from the hotel approval. The housing coalition in the letter praises the Jamboree project but adds that “there are no guarantees that the Jamboree Housing will ever be built.”

Planning Commissioner Paul Kelley said he opposed the original project, and thought there were unanswered questions in the amended proposal. He wanted to see a report on the income levels of the hotel employees and how that would impact vehicles miles traveled and their ability to afford housing in the area.

Kelley also said he thinks the city needs to study the overall hotel situation in the downtown and Oxbow areas to help determine at what point there’s too many hotels. He said he hopes this project will spur that action.

Massaro, the sole member who voted in opposition, said he thought staff did a great job of analyzing the hotel proposal, but thought there were too many missing components, like planning for traffic and climate impact.

Beverly Shotwell, Planning Commission chair, said she followed the approval process of the original project as a Napa resident, and the hotel was “rather daunting when you look at it on paper.”

But she said she approved of the project and the Jamboree development.

She also said she agreed with the greater concerns about a need to review the downtown and Oxbow area.

“I 100% agree we need a study on the Oxbow District, and hopefully this will be a catalyst for that,” Shotwell said.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.