Robert Mondavi Winery hosts groundbreaking ceremony for renovation project

Robert Mondavi Winery recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the multiyear renovation of its estate along Highway 29.

Winery representatives, local politicians and others gathered at the Oakville property Sept. 28 for an official ceremony to launch renovations, which focus on the estate’s winery and visitor center.

Construction began in December 2022 and is planned to conclude in 2025. Robert Mondavi opened a temporary location, Arch & Tower, at 930 Third St. in downtown Napa in August during the renovations.

The winemaking team has started processing fruit from the current harvest in the new cellar.

“We’re investing in Robert Mondavi Winery and in Napa Valley ... to elevate our winemaking and guest experiences to the iconic level that Robert and Margrit Mondavi pioneered for Napa Valley,” said Robert Hanson, executive vice president of the winemaker’s parent company Constellation and president of its wine and spirits division.

The renovated visitor center will honor the property’s historical Cliff May architecture by further portraying its arch and tower.

Partners on the project include San Francisco-based architect Aidlin Darling and interior designer BAMO Inc.

“It’s truly amazing and so meaningful to myself and the Napa community to see Constellation invest not only in Robert Mondavi Winery but in Napa Valley itself, through this renovation and the new Arch & Tower tasting experience in downtown Napa,” Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, said during the celebration.

Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos agreed.

“Knowing that you are going back to the roots of what Robert Mondavi envisioned for this property is a celebration in and of itself,” she said.

