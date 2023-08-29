Robert Mondavi Wines relocates to historic downtown Napa building through 2025

One of Napa County’s most renowned wineries has moved to downtown Napa — at least temporarily.

Robert Mondavi Winery opened in the stone-walled Borreo building, built in 1877, while its original property in Oakville is renovated.

Renovations of the Oakville estate, built in 1966, span from architectural redesign to employing industry-leading sustainable winemaking practices, said Lauren Larrabee, general manager of Robert Mondavi Winery.

“The Visitor Center will honor the property’s famous Cliff May architecture by further iconizing its arch and tower, while transforming the visitor experience,” Larrabee said.

A range of fermentation vessels, materials and sizes will provide more flexibility and resources to the company’s winemakers.

“A high level of automation from controlling room and tank temperatures to pump-overs will hone their attention to detail for luxury winemaking with sustainability in mind,” she said.

Once the renovation is completed in 2025, the temporary space in downtown Napa will close.

In the meantime, the new space, called The Arch & Tower, provides tastings and services different from those previously at the Oakville property.

The Arch & Tower’s unique experiences uphold Robert Mondavi’s “pioneering spirit” that has made the winery “one of the most iconic in California,” according to Larrabee.

“The wine tasting and culinary teams carefully curated offerings at Arch & Tower to emphasize community and bring a hospitality approach to the traditional wine tasting experience,“ said Philip Hansell, director of hospitality at Robert Mondavi Winery.

Arch & Tower experiences will include the Legend Lunch, where guests can enjoy wines from the Estates Collection paired with three courses featuring locally sourced ingredients.

The Napa Exploration experience includes a tasting of the collection as well, along with a la carte bites, including seasoned waffle fries and red wine-braised beef croquettes.

The Taste of To Kalon leads guests through five To Kalon Reserve wines enjoyed alongside a Shrimp Louie lettuce wrap, a Monte Cristo sandwich or spinach and ricotta malfatti.

The Golden Hour experience involves sipping and savoring Robert Mondavi’s fine wines by the glass while enjoying the River Terrace from 4-7 p.m.

The initial response has been “overwhelmingly positive,” Larrabee said.

The Arch & Tower is located at 930 Third St. in Napa, in view of the Napa River.

“We are very excited to be part of the downtown Napa community which has undergone a recent renaissance,” Hansell said.

“The lively, upbeat energy of downtown Napa gives Robert Mondavi Winery an opportunity to introduce our fine wines to a new audience.”

You can reach Intern Emma Molloy at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.