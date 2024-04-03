Rogelio Garcia, chef of Napa Valley’s Auro, among James Beard Award finalists

Chef Rogelio Garcia from Auro restaurant in Calistoga has been named a finalist for Best Chef: California by the James Beard Foundation.

The announcement of finalists for the coveted culinary awards came early Wednesday as hundreds of chefs nominated in more than a dozen categories in mid-January eagerly awaited the news.

“We strive for excellence every day and we try to get better every day with our service, our wines and ourselves,” Garcia said Wednesday morning, adding that the restaurant’s dedication to authenticity help Auro shine in an already competitive Napa dining scene.

The announcement comes as Auro has added an additional day weekday for dining, now open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.

“Thank you James Beard Foundation for this great honor of being a finalist. I’m speechless!,” Rogelio posted to social media after learning of his finalist status from among 16 nominees.

He is joined by chefs Geoff Davis of Oakland's Burdell restaurant, Lord Maynard Llera of Kyua Lord in Los Angeles, Tara Monsod of Animac in San Diego and Buu “Billy” Ngo of Kru in Sacramento.

Winners will be named June 10 at a ceremony in Chicago.

Considered the Oscars of the food world, the 2024 Restaurant and Chef Awards from the Foundation represent one of the highest accolades chefs and restaurateurs can receive from fellow food and wine professionals. It's one of five separate recognition programs honoring “exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive” from the foundation named for famed chef and author James Beard.

Garcia, 37, won a 2023 Michelin star last June for the upscale restaurant he heads at the Four Seasons Hotel in Calistoga and is considered one of the rising stars of the culinary world.

Born in Mexico City, Rogelio was raised in Napa and found his inspiration for cooking from both his family's Mexican culture and chefs like Thomas Keller of Napa's French Laundry.

He is currently working on a cookbook called “Convivir: Modern Mexican Cooking in California’s Wine Country,” due out next fall.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.