SPARC, Napa’s 9th cannabis dispensary, to open 4/20

SPARC, a cannabis dispensary with locations in Sonoma County and San Francisco, is set to open a new location in Napa on April 20, the cannabis culture holiday.

The dispensary, located at 1726 Tanen St., is the city’s ninth. It’s also the third dispensary to open in Napa since March 2022, when the city began allowing retail recreational cannabis sales for people 21 years old and older, shifting away from a medical-only retail environment.

SPARC has been a cannabis retailer for over 20 years. It opened its first location in San Francisco in 2001, according to its website, and expanded into Sebastopol and Santa Rosa in 2007. In 2022, it opened the first retail cannabis location in the Sonoma Valley.

SPARC cultivates cannabis in Glen Ellen at a sun-grown farm. That allows the company to offer its own house brands, Farm Direct and Farm Direct Reserve, to customers.

“We're thrilled to bring SPARC's elevated retail experience to Napa Valley,” said Erich Pearson, founder and CEO of SPARC, in the press release. “Our goal is to create a space where customers can explore and discover cannabis products in a relaxed and comfortable setting, much like they would at their favorite boutique or winery tasting room.”

