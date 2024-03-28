Wineries producing ‘really nice food’ and not just ‘making cheese plates all day,’ Napa Valley chef says

Which chef should we spotlight in our next 9 Questions? Send a note to dghabour@gmail.com.

Visit Darioush, at 4240 Silverado Trail in Napa, for a selection of tasting experiences with wine selections from the estate paired with culinary delights.

Part of The Press Democrat’s expanded coverage into Napa County includes interviews with some of the restaurant and dining scene’s biggest names and influencers.

Look for our regular series that casts the spotlight on a different chef or restaurant owner who stands out in the world of food and drink in Napa County’s thriving dining industry.

This week, we spoke with chef Sean Massey at the Persian winery Darioush. Massey joined the winery as executive chef in 2021, creating a program that he calls “Persian in heart and California seasonal in mind.” The winery offers a selection of tasting experiences on a reservation basis.

We offered chef Massey nine questions. Here’s a selection of our conversation:

Question: What inspired you to get into cooking?

Answer: I started cooking at 13, I was raised by a single mother going to law school and we always had that drive of wanting to work. My first big job was in Palm Beach, Florida, then Four Seasons. I transferred to Maui, then worked for chef Morimoto at his flagship in Napa. I helped him open a bunch of his restaurants. Then when I was looking for a change, I came to … Darioush.

Q: How would you describe your culinary style?

A: My style has always been a melting pot of experiences, mentors and travels. We have a garden of 50 rows of 20 flowerbeds, and the eighth person on my team is the gardener. Our (food) is very fresh and modern with lots of Persian flavors, too.

Q: What is the most popular dish on your current menu, and how do you pair it?

A: One of our big hitters is bringing in Japanese A5 (wagyu) with high fat content that goes well against high-tannin wines, so you can drink a younger cabernet and it all blends together very well. Another one is the local Sonoma duck, which pairs well with Shiraz wine.

Q: What do you enjoy doing when you're not cooking?

A: I have a big garden in the backyard, two dogs and a Bengal cat. I love entertaining people at the house and traveling. I will try to get back to Hawaii as much as I can.

Q: What’s your favorite restaurant to visit in your off hours?

A: Bouchon Bistro, or getting chicken wings at Mustard’s. I love it.

Q: Tell me about a favorite memorable meal you’ve had.

A: One time, chef Morimoto took me to a restaurant called Sushi Sho, a 10-seat sushi bar in the Ritz Carlton in Honolulu. And chef Nakazawa, who competed many years ago on the Japanese “Iron Chef,” spent maybe five hours making 24 little bites. The creativity, technique and art behind what chef Naka does over there is mind blowing. It wasn’t goofy tricks, it was the raw real deal. That dining experience made a mark on me.

Q: What is your favorite wine to enjoy at home?

A: Pinot noir is great. Locally, I like a good Williams-Selyem. But I love drinking pinot.

Q: What makes the Napa dining scene unique?

A: The seasonality and quality of the product is always going to separate you from everyone else. How many different farms you can utilize is unparalleled. It’s also a very competitive environment; (Thomas) Keller’s practices are installed in every restaurant in town. The competitiveness separates us from any other region I’ve cooked in.

Q: What do you want people to know about culinary programs at wineries like Darioush?

A: I think people have a perception of wineries making cheese plates all day, but now you’re starting to see really nice food … that you could see at somewhere like Bouchon Bistro. Wineries are putting up competitive food and they have wine. And I think (winery chefs) have a little bit of a happier life. We have the time to go to the garden and pick our own garnishes and enjoy the breeze outside. I sit outside and trim rosemary sometimes and think “this is a good life.”

Dahlia Ghabour is an award-winning food writer. Contact Ghabour at dghabour@gmail.com and on Twitter at @dghabour.