Napa County OKs 2nd micro-winery under new ordinance

Chaix Family Micro-Winery has become the second Napa Valley micro-winery to be approved under an ordinance created in 2022 to streamline approvals.

Micro-wineries are small-scale wineries that produce at least 201 gallons of wine annually, and no more than 5,000 gallons, along with other restrictions.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance in May 2022 to allow the county's zoning administrator to review and approve micro-winery permits.

The county’s first micro-winery — for Goel Estate Vineyards in the Carneros region — was approved in October.

The permit for Chaix Family Micro-Winery, located in Rutherford, was approved May 24 to allow for production up to 5,000 gallons of wine each year. The winery will also be allowed to hold tours and tastings for up to 10 guests per day, with a maximum of 60 people per week.

On-site consumption of wines produced at the winery is authorized under the permit.

The permit also requires a designated parking area to be installed, and improvements to access roads, according to a news release.

“Thanks to the collaborative efforts of county staff and the applicant, the approval process happened relatively quickly,” Brian Bordona, the county’s director of Planning, Building and Environmental Services, said in the release.

“Today’s decision is proof that the county’s micro-winery permit process is working.”

