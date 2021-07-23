2.2 million more federal stimulus checks were just sent out, IRS says

The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday that it had disbursed more than 2.2 million additional Economic Impact Payments.

To date, more than 171 million payments have been sent out, totaling more than $400 billion since the payments began being sent on March 12.

The recent 2.2 million payments totals more than $4 billion.

Just under half of these payments went to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information but who recently filed a tax return, the IRS said.

Included among the payments are "plus-up" stimulus checks, which are sent to those who were eligible for a larger payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax return.

The IRS said it will continue to disburse Economic Impact Payments under the American Rescue Plan on a "weekly basis." Ongoing payments will be sent to those who the IRS previously did not have information to issue a payment but recently filed a tax return, as well as those who qualify for "plus-up" payments.

In a Wednesday press release, the IRS once again urged individuals who have yet to file a tax return to do so to ensure they get the benefits they are entitled to under the law. Many individuals not only qualify for stimulus payments but also the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit as well.

The IRS has a non-filer tool to enable individuals who aren't required to file a tax return for 2020 to file a simplified tax return. This allows eligible individuals to register for the third Economic Impact Payment, the Child Tax Credit and the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit.

To check the status of your stimulus payment, use the Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov.