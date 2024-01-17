2 Lake County spots make list of places with lowest cost of living in California

Two spots in Lake County were counted among the 25 places with the lowest cost of living in California, according to a report by rankings website Niche.com.

Upper Lake and Nice, both located on the north side of Clearlake, were listed on Niche.com’s “2023 Places with the Lowest Cost of Living in California” ranking.

Upper Lake was listed fourth and Nice came in No. 21 on the list. Both places were recognized for their low median housing and rent costs.

On its website, Niche.com said it combines data from agencies including the Department of Education, U.S. Census, and FBI with millions of online reviews to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards, and profiles for every K-12 school, college, and neighborhood in the U.S.

According to Niche, the place with the lowest cost of living in the state last year was Desert Edge near Palm Springs in Riverside County, followed by Big River on the Arizona border in San Bernardino County and Alturas in Northern California close to the Nevada- Oregon border.

In its ranking, Niche says that the city of Upper Lake features a mix of suburban and rural neighborhoods and that 88% of residents own their own home. The median home value in Upper Lake is $275,000, and the median rent is $595, according to the website.

The town of Nice, located on the north shore of Clearlake, is also a mix of suburban and rural housing with 59% of residents owning their home. The median home value is $114,200, and the median rent is $1,136, according to Niche.com.

For comparison, Niche.com lists Santa Rosa’s median home value as $598,700 and median rent as $1,837.

Other towns on Niche.com’s list include East Valley (5), Oasis (6), Lenwood (7), Burney (8), Ridgecrest (9) and Morada (10).

For more information, go to niche.com.