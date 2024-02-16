2 Sonoma County chefs competing in Food Network’s ‘Tournament of Champions’

Two Sonoma County chefs will be among the 32 competitors going head to head during the fifth season of Food Network’s “Tournament of Champions,” debuting Sunday.

Crista Luedtke, chef and owner of Guerneville’s boon eat + drink and proprietor of boon hotel + spa will be making her third appearance on the program, while Casey Thompson, executive chef of Sonoma’s three-time Michelin Bib Gourmand awarded Folktable Restaurant, will be making her debut on the show.

The show is hosted by longtime Sonoma County celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

Luedtke is a veteran of Food Network shows like “Guy’s Grocery Games,” as both a competitor and judge. Thompson, voted “Fan Favorite” of Bravo’s third season of “Top Chef,“ is returning to televised competitions after a long break.

“It’s the biggest, baddest culinary adventure,” Luedtke told The Press Democrat Wednesday. “Guy puts us on our toes, and even more so this year.”

Chefs from the East and West Coasts, including all four previous show champions, will be going against each other in the sudden-death, bracket-style tournament competing for a $150,000 cash prize. Chefs do not know who their opponents will be or what dishes they will be cooking, as the show’s five-wheel spinning randomizer creates progressively harder combinations of ingredients and cooking styles and equipment.

Each battle will feature blind judging by some of the biggest names in the food world as the competitors watch their critiques from backstage, according to a news release about the program.

Luedtke enjoyed working with Fieri on the show and has counted him a friend for nearly a decade.

“He’s always been a mentor and cheerleader for me,” she said. “As someone who’s not classically trained, coming up through hard knocks so to speak, he’s always been in my corner.“

Luedtke, who is preparing to relaunch her now-closed German-inspired Guerneville restaurant BROT as a global street food spot in April, also said Fieri made sure to highlight that every contestant appearing the show is already a winner in what they do.

“When you see these matchups, you’ll sit there and scratch your head, like ‘I can’t believe one of these two is going home,’” she said. “But, Guy’s really big on everybody winning just being there. For me, it’s such an honor to be standing shoulder-to-shoulder with these chefs.”

For Folktable Restaurant’s Thompson, the show’s focus on cooking over reality-show drama was a big draw in joining the tournament.

“I fell off of the competition grid for years, and I didn’t miss it at all,” Thompson told the Press Democrat Thursday. “I had a lot of fun (on ‘Top Chef’) and it opened a lot of doors for me, but I felt in ways that I had outgrown it and closed the chapter.”

After appearing on three seasons of “Top Chef” between 2007 and 2016, Thompson moved to Sonoma from her native Texas, opening Folktable in 2020. There, she said she dug her heels in and loved getting back into the kitchen while watching her culinary peers on TV.

“I've had many conversations with these chefs, like ‘I can’t believe you’re still doing this,’” she said. “But then there was ‘Tournament of Champions.’ I felt different about this one.”

Thompson was convinced to participate in the show after talking with “Tournament of Champions” season one winner Brooke Williamson and eventually Fieri, who she said made it clear that the show was committed to celebrating chefs, foregoing what Thompson called the “dramatic embarrassment” other culinary shows put on chefs.

“He is not here to ruin anybody’s career, and that is important to me,” she said.

The show, which was produced at the same Santa Rosa studios where “Guy’s Grocery Games” is shot, also allowed Luedtke and Thompson to stay local.

“This is my debut (on TV) as a Sonoma chef, and that’s a proud moment,” Thompson said. “And we’re in Guy’s literal backyard, which is exciting. He loves this place and he kept referring to me as his ‘Sonoma homegirl,’ and I loved that.“

“Tournament of Champions” airs on Food Network Sundays at 8 p.m. For more information, go to foodnetwork.com.