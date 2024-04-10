2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Moving to New York City to work in the fashion industry after her undergraduate studies at the Art Institute, Sarah Citron later joined Tory Burch at Theory for a position in the world of digital commerce. She returned to her Wine Country roots to co-found Bricoleur Vineyards with her parents, Mark Hanson and Elizabeth Walt.

“The best part about being under 40 in the evolving wine industry is the ability to create your own rule book. At Bricoleur, we are taking risks and are open to pushing ourselves to be creative in both our winemaking program and grow our family-friendly business while also providing luxury, high-touch hospitality experiences,” she said.

“Our goal is to be welcoming to multigeneration families as we showcase Bricoleur as a leading wine and food destination in Sonoma County.”

Born in the city and proud to be a fifth generation San Franciscan, Citron’s greatest accomplishment thus far has been successfully opening a winery at the beginning of the pandemic.

“It has been extremely gratifying to establish and build a brand in such a competitive market. Starting our business demanded extensive knowledge, passion and dedication. Seeing our vision come to fruition has been incredibly rewarding.”

When launching the business from the ground up, Citron’s challenges included balancing her workload while raising a newborn — a dual role she is still managing today.

The best advice she received is to “keep fighting for your vision.”

“People try to push you into the normal mold of what is standard in your industry. This advice reminds me to continue pushing for what I believe in while trying to disrupt the industry in a positive way to build something I am passionate about,” she said.

She says her mother is an incredible businesswoman and an excellent role model. Growing up with her guidance, Sarah learned invaluable lessons in resilience, leadership, and compassion.

“From a very young age I had a clear vision of owning my own shop or boutique. Being raised in an entrepreneurial environment, I always knew that I wanted to wake up every day doing what I earnestly wanted to do — by creating a business I could nurture and grow entirely on my own.”