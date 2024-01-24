350,000 Californians are now on the FAIR Plan, the last resort for fire insurance. Now what?

The fire-insurance premium for Bill King’s home has risen 145% since 2017 — from $399 to $979 — under the California FAIR Plan, the state’s last option for homeowners seeking fire insurance.

Add that to the increase in his auto-insurance premium, and King, who lives in Running Springs in the San Bernardino Mountains, is worried.

“What do I do?” asked King, a retiree who will turn 70 years old this summer. “Do I move out of California? At some point I’m going to have to look at things. …Will I be able to face future increases depending on how long I’ll live?”

A former Orange County employee, he said he’s having a tough time wrapping his head around the situation: “It’s hard when you’ve planned your retirement and your insurance company comes along and threatens your economic well-being.”

King’s story is similar to that of other property owners who have turned to the FAIR Plan as many insurers have stopped issuing fire insurance in the state, citing climate risks and inflation. As the FAIR Plan has exploded in size — from 126,709 policies in 2018 to more than 350,000 today — homeowners and insurance brokers say they are now facing problems such as delays in mortgage closings, or homeowners losing their coverage.

Recently, King found he was unable to pay for his policy renewal online, as he usually does. He couldn’t email the FAIR Plan because the plan’s website does not provide an email address. Instead, the website tells homeowners to contact their insurance brokers. King’s broker found out that he had been assigned a new policy number without his knowledge. He barely had time to send a payment via his broker, putting him dangerously close to cancellation. Based on his individual experience, King has concluded that the FAIR Plan “​​is doing everything it can to help policies lapse.”

The FAIR Plan Association, a pool of insurers required by state statute to provide fire-insurance policies when property owners can’t find them elsewhere, is experiencing major growing pains.

The California Insurance Department, which under state law has oversight over the FAIR Plan — including approving its requested rate changes — in 2020 investigated consumer complaints about non-renewals and cancellations. But even after an agreement late last year that included the FAIR Plan vowing to change some of its practices, there continue to be fresh signs of turmoil.

First: Bill King is an associate pastor at a church in Running Springs. Jan. 15, 2024. Last: A cross on the outside of Bill King’s home in Arrowbear Lake on Jan. 15, 2024. Photos by Julie A. Hotz for CalMatters

The plan is supposed to be a temporary solution as well as a last resort for property owners. But many people, like King, have been buying insurance through the association for years.

Hilary McLean, a FAIR Plan spokesperson, said the number of policy-holders who stay on the plan has increased over the years; 90% of current FAIR Plan customers are renewing their policies for another year.

The Insurance Department has proposed new regulations, expected to be finalized at the end of the year, to try to get insurers to resume writing fire policies in the state again. But it could be a couple of years until that happens, so the FAIR Plan is likely to continue growing, which could threaten its solvency because it is taking on additional high-risk policies.

“It’s clear that a growing FAIR Plan is a problem for all Californians because of the solvency risks from a major wildfire,” said Michael Soller, spokesperson for the Insurance Department, in an email. “The commissioner’s strategy is focused on returning people to the normal market from the FAIR Plan.”

Last year, lawmakers concerned about the solvency of the FAIR Plan tried to find a legislative solution to address it and other concerns about the state’s insurance market, but no lawmaker sponsored a bill to do so.

A copy of the proposed bill language, seen by CalMatters last week, shows it would have allowed the FAIR Plan to pay for claims by issuing bonds through the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank, which provides low-cost financing to state and local government entities. Although the FAIR Plan is not a state entity, the bill would have deemed it “in the public interest” for the FAIR Plan to qualify for financing through the bank.

FAIR Plan President Victoria Roach refused to speak on the record for this story. Spokesperson McLean said the association is dealing with an onslaught of new applications — about 900 a day, down from 1,000 a day last November but up from 350 a day in December 2022. Incoming phone calls nearly doubled over the last half of 2023, to more than 50,000 phone calls a month. The association has hired more people, bringing the number of staff to more than 200 employees plus 80 temporary workers, to help handle the additional workload.