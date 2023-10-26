4Cs of Sonoma County recognized in Diversity in Business Awards

Provide a brief overview of the business/company, as well as its core activities. The nonprofit Community Child Care Council (4Cs) has been working since 1972 to ensure every child in Sonoma County has the care and early education they need.

Share examples of employee resource groups, mentorship programs, or training opportunities that promote diversity, equity, and belonging. 4Cs has a DEIB Committee who meets regularly and communicates to find ways to connect and welcome all, but also ensures that leaders of the organization are part of the conversations and knows the concerns of staff. 4Cs also continues to strive for professional development which includes networking and having off-site retreats to build teamwork and connections.

Describe the positive impact the business/company’s initiatives have had on its employees, customers, and the broader community. 4Cs has been working tirelessly for the last 50 years here in Sonoma County to provide access to quality affordable child care to allow parents to continue to work, so they are able to support their families and contribute to the economy. 4Cs continues to also make a positive impact with their employees by supporting and providing a work life balance along with professional development. 4Cs continues to connect with the community and employees when it comes to advocacy and speaking for those who do not have a voice, especially in the child care systems.

How does the business/company engage with external organizations or communities to promote diversity, equity, and belonging? The beauty of 4Cs and its mission where it focuses on connecting and provide access to all.

What steps has the business/company taken to address any challenges or areas for improvement? Continuous advocacy efforts. In addition, constant communication and transparency among the agency, so employees are informed and included in any organizational or community changes. There is always a goal to be better by leveraging technology to gain more efficiency and to hear what is important to our staff.