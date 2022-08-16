6 Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Solano companies make Inc. 5000 fast-growth list in 2022

Five North Bay companies returned to a national fast-growth list this year, and one Solano County firm debuted on the list, ranking in the top 500 nationwide.

Fairfield-based Labruutories , a collection of ventures that includes a beer-pong robot, e-commerce logistics software and jewelry retail, debuted on the Inc. 5000 list at No. 256 with 2,111% revenue growth over three years. For its 40th annual list, released Tuesday, Inc. magazine ranked companies by percentage growth over 2018–2021.

Svitla Systems, a Corte Madera-based global software and cybersecurity solutions, returned for a third straight year, at No. 3,555 with 145% growth.

Coming back for a second consecutive year were Napa wine club Firstleaf (No. 1,725, 357% growth), Larkspur cybersecurity solutions firm Blokworx (No. 3,861, 128%) and Napa medical revenue-cycle software company SyMed Corporation (No. 4,545, 96%).

Pacific Shoring Products, a Santa Rosa maker of construction trenching safety systems, came back to the list for a second time after a year off, ranking No. 3,666 with 139% growth.

Rank Company City 3-year revenue growth 256 Labruutories Fairfield 2,111% 1,725 Firstleaf Napa 357% 3,555 Svitla Systems Corte Madera 145% 3,666 Pacific Shoring Products Santa Rosa 139% 3,861 Blokworx Larkspur 128% 4,545 SyMed Corp. Napa 96% Source: Inc. 5000, released Aug. 16, 2022 Inc. 5000 companies from the North Bay in 2022

Qualifying firms for the 2022 list had to have been generating revenue by March 2018 and were privately held, independent U.S. entities — not a subsidiary or division — as of the end of last year.

The latter requirement would not allow SyMed to apply next year, because it was acquired by Consentus Business Services earlier this year.

Because startups can show phenomenal revenue growth from nothing their first year, another requirement was for revenues to top $100,000 the in 2018 and be at least $2 million last year.

The 5,000 companies on the list this year had median three-year revenue growth of 230% and total receipts last year of $317.2 billion, according to Inc. The firms added 1.18 million jobs since 2018 and nearly 700 were newly founded.

The 693 ranked companies from California this year had median growth of 267% and $55.8 billion in 2021 revenue. They added 674,000 jobs.

The magazine started its fast-growth list in 1982 with 500 companies then expanded it to 5,000 in 2007.

