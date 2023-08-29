7 Northern California counties, including Napa and Lake, facing potential PG&E public safety power shutoffs Wednesday

Power could be shutoff in seven Northern California counties Wednesday in anticipation of incoming winds and hotter temperatures, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

The utility could turn off power lines in Napa, Lake, Colusa, Glenn, Shasta, Tehama and Yolo counties in order to prevent possible fire starts.

The measures taken by PG&E ― called a Public Safety Power Shutoff ― could leave customers without power for days, though it is supposed to be restored within 24 hours after severe weather has passed.

However, these shutoffs could last two to five days after the weather event, according to a release that provided general information about power shutoffs from the Cloverdale Police Department.

PG&E’s meteorology team is tracking a weather system that will bring breezy and dry northerly winds to the region. Wind gusts are anticipated to reach up to 45 mph around Lake Shasta and spread south down the western Sacramento Valley and adjacent areas.

Much of this region, including the Central Valley, is also under a fire watch Tuesday into Wednesday morning as northerly winds are expected to up to 25 mph, with low humidity Tuesday night through at least Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures are also expected to reach into the high-80s and low-100s by Wednesday in the North Bay.

In order to prepare for a shutoff, residents should get a supply of emergency drinking water, cash, fill full fuel tanks, purchase more non-perishable food sources and charge medical equipment and cellular devices, according to Cloverdale police.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.