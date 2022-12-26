8 strategies for your year-end financial check-in

As the current year comes to a close, it’s a good time to review your financial situation in relation to your goals and make any necessary adjustments.

Whatever stage of your professional life you are in, there are things you may want to consider doing by Dec. 31 to button up your finances. Use this as your year-end guide.

Rebalance your portfolio

When the stock and bond markets are volatile, your target portfolio mix can drift off course as some of your investments change value (some up, and some down). Rebalancing is the act of buying and selling across your portfolio to bring your investments back in line with your target allocation.

Make the most of portfolio losses

The silver lining of portfolio losses is the tactic known as tax loss harvesting. If you have losses in your portfolio this year, you may be able to offset current (or future) taxable gains with the losses, with the goal of reducing the amount you’ll owe in taxes – now or in the future.

This is accomplished by selling investments held at a loss, banking the tax loss, and immediately reinvesting into a different position within the same, or similar, asset class. Be careful of the Wash Sale Rule on this one and be sure to consult your adviser before taking action.

Diversify concentrated positions

Diversification is the only free lunch in investing, says Nobel Laureate Harry Markowitz.

Any single stock comprising more than 10% of your total investment portfolio is considered a concentrated position. Such positions can be risky when the market is volatile, but at the same time, down markets could help reduce your tax liability. Create a long-term strategy to tax-efficiently diversify your investments by harvesting losses in concentrated positions and reinvesting into diversified investments.

What about uninvested money?

This is your emergency fund and other savings accounts. After years of historically low interest rates, your savings account should have a much healthier yield today. Make a list of accounts and record their interest rates.

It may be time to move funds around to take advantage of higher yielding savings accounts or CDs. The amount you should keep in an emergency fund depends on your individual financial situation and needs.

A good rule of thumb is to keep at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses to cover unexpected expenses without having to disrupt your investment strategy.

Maximize your 401(k) contributions

Check to see if you are on track to make the maximum contribution into your 401(k).

For 2022, it is $20,500 (or $27,000, if you are 50 or older) and you have until December 31st to make 401(k) contributions. The contribution limits are increasing in 2023, so if you want to keep maxing out, be sure to increase the contribution through your plan administrator.

Maximizing your contributions each year lowers your taxable income if you are making tax-deferred contributions, and whether they are tax-deferred or Roth contributions, these contributions are a powerful savings tool over time.

Think about maximizing your IRA contributions

If you are eligible to make an IRA contribution, the limit for most IRAs in 2022 is $6,000 ($7,000 if you are 50 or older). With IRAs, you have until Tax Day (April 15) to make the contribution, so you can assess your year-end financial situation before contributing if you like.

Is a Roth conversion right for you?

Converting a traditional IRA or 401(k) into a Roth IRA is not relevant every year, but it could be this year. Typically, this strategy is used in a year when your income tax bracket is low or when the markets are down. You may choose this strategy if you anticipate paying less in taxes now than you would in retirement when you are required to take distributions from your IRA.

Review your income tax withholding

Has your income changed since last year? Ask your tax professional to review your tax withholding to see if it still makes sense as you head into the new year.

If all the uncertainty around markets, interest rates, inflation, and global politics has you concerned, know you are not alone. One of the most important rules to a successful financial strategy is to focus on what is within your control. These steps are a wonderful way to execute that strategy and help relieve uncertainty-related anxiety; keeping you on track to achieve your goals, financial or otherwise.