Sonoma County’s TLC Child and Family Services recognized in Diversity in Business Awards

Provide a brief overview of the business/company, as well as its core activities. For more than 45 years, TLC Child and Family Services, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency, has served the continuum of youth from birth to 26 years old, along with their families. TLC provides trauma-informed, evidence-based practices and relational models to diverse, underserved, and underrepresented youth, including foster, LGBTQ+, BIPOC, homeless, and transition-age youth. This includes those who have been abandoned, neglected, or abused and a growing population of children facing behavioral health challenges.

Describe the business/company’s initiatives or programs focused on diversity, equity, and belonging. A common thread throughout all programs is TLC’s dedication to creating safe, welcoming spaces for members of the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities. At Journey Academy, TLC’s nonpublic school and residential treatment program, the majority of the student body identifies as LGBTQ+. They feel safe to express their ever-evolving identities in gender nonconforming and unique ways, embodying TLC’s tagline, “Different is beautiful '' every single day.

Share examples of employee resource groups, mentorship programs, or training opportunities that promote diversity, equity, and belonging. Every TLC staff receives a five-hour Foundational Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Training, which includes topics such as deconstructing race and racism, and a five-hour training that includes trauma-informed care, LGBTQ+ best practices, suicide prevention, culture, and diversity.

Describe the positive impact the business/company’s initiatives have had on its employees, customers, and the broader community. Year after year, TLC has an increasingly diverse staff by sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and ethnicity, which only bolsters our ability to effectively serve and engage marginalized communities.

How does the business/company engage with external organizations or communities to promote diversity, equity, and belonging? TLC is positioned to advance equity and meet the needs of diverse populations as we currently serve a higher percentage of underrepresented populations than is reflected in Sonoma County overall. This includes youth in foster care, LGBTQ+, BIPOC, homeless, and transition-age youth. TLC has been awarded the prestigious “Innovator” Seal of Recognition from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

What steps has the business/company taken to address any challenges or areas for improvement? The executive leadership team has begun holding quarterly town hall meetings, inviting all staff to attend to build an inclusive community, voice their concerns, ask challenging questions, and provide feedback on the future strategy of the agency’s growth.

Is there any other information you would like to share about the business/company’s dedication to diversity, equity, and belonging? TLC’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion goes beyond its policies and procedures and produces outcomes in the community.

In 2022, 92% of TLC’s transition-age youth achieved stable housing, 76% of discharged youth were reunified with parents and caregivers or adopted, 81% of youth who received mental health services reported that after receiving services they have someone they are comfortable talking with about their problems, 82% of youth in the residential program stated they have successfully managed their substance use through the program and 71% of Journey Academy students successfully completed their goals and returned to public school or chose to continue their education at Journey Academy.

TLC is able to achieve these measures through its dedication and commitment to building wraparound support systems and innovative avenues of connection for LGBTQ+ and BIPOC youth. Across the board, TLC serves a diverse population. For example, from August 2022-2023, TLC’s Journey Academy demographics were the following: 55% LGBTQ+ identifying 39% Transgender or nonbinary 20% Latino 13% Black 7% Asian.