8th annual Press Democrat North Coast Wine Challenge kicks off with record 1,200 entries

Let the competition begin.

The 8th annual Press Democrat North Coast Wine Challenge started Monday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa with a record 1,200 entries.

Wineries in Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Sonoma, and Marin and parts of Solano counties are competing for titles including “Best Of The Best.”

The 30 judges are following social distancing and all Sonoma County health order guidelines.

Winners will be announced Wednesday at 11 a.m. on The Press Democrat’s Facebook page.