9 questions with chef Tyler Rodde of Napa’s Oenotri

Oenotri, at 1425 First St., Napa, has 82 seats and an open kitchen facing the restaurant’s dining room and patio. The restaurant boasts a list of 125 liquors and over 600 wines from Napa Valley and Italy.

This week, we caught up with chef Tyler Rodde at Oenotri in Napa, an artisanal pizza, house-made salumi and Southern Italian fare restaurant. Opened in 2010, Oenotri serves more than 20 house-made salumi, fresh-made pasta and pizzas baked in an imported wood-burning oven. The restaurant’s wine list boasts a huge selection of sought-after Italian wines and a selection of Napa Valley wines as well.

We offered nine questions to Rodde. Here’s a sampling of our conversation.

The Press Democrat: What inspired you to get into cooking?

Tyler Rodde: After I got an economics degree from USC (University of Southern California), I realized I didn’t want to work for a bank. I went to culinary school, dropped out, opened a restaurant in Los Angeles with some partners, realized I had no business being in charge, then worked for Cheesecake Factory. I really learned how to cook in Oakland at a restaurant called Oliveto. That’s where I learned the traditional Italian techniques.

PD: How would you describe your culinary style?

Rodde: I used to be a bit more capricious with my menu choices, but as I’ve matured I’ve realized not everyone wants to eat the weird stuff, so I’ve calmed down a bit. I don’t have lamb testicles on the menu. I used to be a lot more experimental and had some massive flops, so now I keep that at home. Now it’s a farm-to-table, garden-centric, seasonal menu.

PD: What’s the most popular item on your menu, and how would you pair it?

Rodde: Our garden lettuces is our No. 1 selling dish, it’s mixed greens with a lemon vinaigrette. We grow lemons and olive oil and pickled shallots ourselves, so it’s really special. Our margherita is also a classic, as well as shrimp linguine with chili and white wine and chives. Our menu changes anywhere from 10-30% daily, depending on what we get from the garden. It keeps us from stagnating.

PD: What’s your favorite restaurant to visit in your off hours?

Rodde: I love Torc, and I love Angèle. I also cook a fair amount at home these days too. We have a biergarten called The Garden opening in October. It’s a 100% outdoor restaurant, so the kitchen’s inside but everything else is outdoors, covered with a retractable roof. We’re trying to be a very different restaurant and bridge a gap in downtown Napa so there’s a place to have smaller concerts and events.

PD: What do you enjoy doing when you’re not cooking?

Rodde: I’m a snowboarder, so I try to get as many days on the mountain as humanly possible. Wakeboarding and pretty much anything with boards.

PD: What is your favorite wine to enjoy at home?

Rodde: I usually drink a sauvignon blanc or a pinot grigio. I’m a light-white guy, nothing too heavy on oak or too high alcohol.

PD: What makes the Napa dining scene unique?

Rodde: The bounty of our local produce, and amazing farmers market twice a week in town. And the access to the wines is a huge part of it. A lot of smaller boutique wineries have gone to direct-to-consumer production, which is pretty intense. When you have Napa winemakers come in, you get stuff not everyone can get. It’s a really special thing.

PD: Do you have your own farm or a favorite purveyor you work with?

Rodde: In-house we try to grow as many vegetables and fruits as we can. We grow grapes, stone fruit, all our citrus. We have satsuma and two big fig trees. We also source from Tenbrink Farms and Lone Oak Farms.

PD: What do you hope to see in the future of Napa’s dining scene?

Rodde: There’s a robust community in downtown Napa specifically. I think it’s interesting to see how tourism has changed in the past decade. When I opened in 2010, I want to say there were 25 restaurants in downtown Napa. I think we’re at 90 now. We’re really hitting that critical mass, so we’ll see if the day-trip crowd can meet that supply.

