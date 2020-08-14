9 Sonoma, Marin, Solano companies make Inc. 5000 fast-growth list in 2020

Nine North Bay companies qualified this year for a national list of fast-growing private companies, and four of them are newcomers.

Published by Inc. magazine on Wednesday, the annual Inc. 5000 list is a snapshot of how well companies were performing in the period considered for the list, which for the latest ranking is 2016–2019. Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic has significantly change the global, national and local economy since March.

Novato-based Apparent debuted among the Inc. 5000 at No. 2,407, with 172% revenue growth over 2016–2019, one of the business magazine’s key criteria. The 11-year-old company develops software for the clean-energy industry. It holds over 40 United States and international patents, and has over 50 pending.

Pacific Shoring Products of Santa Rosa came to the list for the first time, placing at No. 2,551 with 161% growth. The 15-year-old business manufactures assemblies and safety equipment for construction and utilities companies to use when digging trenches or underground.

Corte Madera-based Svitla Systems appeared on the list for the first time, at No. 3,145 with 122% growth. The 18-year-old company creates custom software and offers testing for companies in the U.S., Mexico and Europe. Notable clients include Monster.com, BMC Software, Ancestry, Affymetrix, Ingenico, Logitech and Stanford University.

The last newcomer this year was San Rafael’s Government Business Results, appearing at No. 4,566 with 69% three-year growth. The 11-year-old company helps technology firms plan for and market themselves in public-sector markets such as government, education and health care.

Returning to the Inc. 5000 list this year from the North Bay were, by ranking, two-time-rankers SH Mechanical of Suisun City, Sorry Robots (dba GIR) of Novato, Waggl of Sausalito and Allied Restoration Company of Petaluma, and nine-timer EO Products of San Rafael.

GIR earned the additional accolade of ranking No. 110 among the 719 California companies on this year’s list.

Rank Company City Growth 1,167 SH Mechanical Suisun City 387% 1,250 Sorry Robots (GIR) Novato 359% 1,413 Waggl Sausalito 314% 2,407 Apparent Novato 172% 2,551 Pacific Shoring Products Santa Rosa 161% 3,145 Svitla Systems Corte Madera 122% 3,448 Allied Restoration Company Petaluma 108% 4,222 Government Business Results San Rafael 80% 4,566 EO Products San Rafael 69% Source: Inc. 5000

Since it started publishing in 1979, Inc. magazine has been featuring companies with rapid revenue growth to showcase entrepreneurial success. Notable companies that have appeared on the list over the years include Microsoft, Dell, Yelp, Pandora and 7 Eleven.

To qualify for this year's Inc. 5000 list, companies must have had revenues of at least $100,000 in 2016 and over $2 million last year. And as of the end of 2019, firms must have been privately owned, based in the U.S. and not a subsidiary or division of another firm.

The companies on this year’s list nationwide had three-year revenue growth ranging from 55% to 48,337%, with a median of 165%. They had total revenue last year of $209.7 billion and employed nearly 583,000. And 3,151 companies qualified for the list for more than one year.

California companies on this year’s list generated $30.7 billion in revenue in 2019 and employed over 152,000 employees. Median revenue growth was 186%. The top-ranked firm in the state was 5-year-old publishing house Create Music Group of Los Angeles, with 46,800% growth over three years, and the top Bay Area company was Paxon Energy of Pleasanton.

