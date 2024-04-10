A closer look at the large affordable housing project proposed near Sonoma County airport

One of Sonoma County’s largest housing projects is being proposed near the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

Gallaher Community Housing, a nonprofit connected to Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher, submitted its application for the roughly 1,400-unit affordable housing project last week.

The project, called Airport Village, will be located on Brickway Boulevard a few blocks east of the county airport and close to the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train’s Airport Boulevard stop. It stands to be one of the largest new housing projects outside of city limits, sandwiched between Santa Rosa and Windsor.

A rendering for the Airport Village project. (Gallaher Community Housing via County of Sonoma)

It also would be the largest so-called builder’s-remedy project in the county — and the largest statewide, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Under the state’s builder’s-remedy pathway, the project qualifies for a fast-track review and approval process because its pre-application was submitted before the county finalized its state-mandated housing blueprint last year.

The county has 30 days from the application’s filing to respond to Gallaher Community Housing with feedback on the project details.

Here’s a closer look at the project:

What is proposed?

Gallaher Community Housing has proposed building 1,464 units ranging from one to three bedrooms and housed in 20 four-story buildings.

A rendering shows some of the multifamily units proposed under Gallaher Community Housing’s affordable housing project off Brickway Boulevard. (County of Sonoma)

Those buildings, plus a few single story buildings for uses including recreation, management and commercial, will cover nearly 18% of the property, which spans 40 acres, according to the project application.

Gallaher Community Housing’s plans envision three “unique” neighborhoods surrounding recreation areas. Other amenities will include a recreational center, playgrounds, sports courts, pet parks, picnic areas, lawn and playing fields.

In addition to 10,561 square feet of marketing and recreational space, the development will also include 10,000 square feet for non‐residential commercial space, including a proposed market.

The Airport Village project spans 40.57 acres and would offer units ranging from one to three bedrooms, 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 1,908 on-site parking spaces, according to Gallaher Community Housing’s application. (County of Sonoma)

The property is sits in an area surrounding the airport where commercial and light-industrial businesses have flourished alongside an expanding number of offices. The county, which already leases 50,000 square feet of offices near the airport, announced earlier this year it plans to lease additional office space on Aviation Boulevard.

It still has a relatively small residential population, however. Gallaher built one of the largest housing projects in the area, the 232-unit Vineyard Creek Apartments, opened in 2006 off Airport Boulevard.

Vineyard Creek Apartments, July 16, 2021 at the intersection of Highway 101 and Airport Blvd. in Santa Rosa . (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

With a projected population of 1,735 people, the new development could use 190,850 gallons of water a day based on the average household water use according to the Windsor Water District. Windsor Water District serves the property through an outside service agreement for potable and irrigation water, according to the application.

What about parking and traffic flow?

Airport Village will offer 2,016 residential parking spaces and 41 spaces for the commercial area. Of the total residential spaces, 1,908 will be on-site and 108 will be public street parking spaces, according to the application.

Airport Village renderings

Between the development’s residential uses and the commercial space, the project is expected to generate an average 7,669 trips per day, according to the application. That includes 477 trips during the peak morning hour and 475 trips during the peak evening hour.

Maps of the project’s proposed layout show the main entrance located on Brickway Boulevard with side entrances on Aviation Boulevard and emergency vehicle access available via the neighboring Sonoma County Office of Education property.

A rendering of the proposed Airport Village project shows the layout of the proposed 1,464-unit affordable housing project. (County of Sonoma)

Access to the market and other nonresidential commercial space would be available off Airport Boulevard, the main drag that runs west from Faught Road, over Highway 101, to the county airport.