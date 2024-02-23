A new California bill seeks to bar landlords from banning pets in their rental units

A new bill before the California Legislature would make it easier for pet owners to rent housing both for themselves and their best friends.

Assembly Bill 2216, authored by Matt Haney — a Democrat from San Francisco — would prohibit landlords across the state from instituting blanket bans of common household pets in their rental units. The bill defines common household pets as domesticated animals, such as a cat or dog, that are kept for personal instead of commercial purposes.

In a news release about the bill, Haney said the measure should help address the state's housing crisis. He argued that building more housing won't solve that crisis if tenants who own pets are denied a place to live because of pet bans.

"The majority of renters in our state, pet owners, are denied access to the majority of rental units," Haney said in the release. "That makes no sense at all and it's dramatically exacerbating the housing crisis."

Haney's release goes on to say that of the 17 million families and individuals renting in the Golden State, close to 12 million, or 70%, are pet owners. He also estimates that blanket pet bans have led to more than 829,000 tenants across California secretly keeping a pet in their unit.

Haney told KQED on Tuesday that when his staff scoured postings on the real estate website Zillow, they discovered that only 20% of listings in San Francisco allowed pets. In Los Angeles and Sacramento, those figures were 26% and 18%, respectively.

"A two-tiered system that punishes people for having pets, or treats them differently, or has a greater burden on them just for that fact should not be allowed in the law," Haney told the outlet.

Though the assemblyman also told KQED that the bill he introduced is a placeholder, meaning many of the specifics are not yet in the bill text, he outlined a few specifics he hopes it will cover. (Feb. 16 was the deadline for new bills to be introduced during the current legislative session.)

Apart from nixing blanket pet bans, Haney told KQED that he wants to get rid of the monthly fees that some landlords charge for pets — known colloquially as "pet rent" — and limit pet deposits. The news release from Haney's office also says the bill would allow landlords to inquire about a tenant's pets only after the tenant's application has been approved.

Haney also cited a survey of 240 shelters across California that found that 67,881 pets were surrendered to a shelter by their owners. Those shelters reported that the leading cause for owners giving up their pets was a lack of pet-friendly housing, the news release said.

The bill, which KQED reported could be the first legislation of its kind in the nation, was sponsored by the Humane Society of the United States. In Haney's news release, Jenny Berg, the California state director of that organization, said that household pets are an "integral part of our families."

"Housing is a fundamental right that should not be limited because tenants are forced to choose between keeping their pet or putting a roof over their head," Berg said in the release.

The bill is likely to be opposed by many property owners. Krista Gulbransen, executive director of the Berkeley Property Owners Association, told KQED that she opposes the bill because of risk. She told the outlet that pets can damage a property, and by prohibiting pet rent and limiting pet deposits, property owners would be on the hook for that damage, she said.

"The biggest concern is just not being able to make that determination of risk and make a decision based on that," Gulbransen told the outlet.

Haney told KQED that the bill would allow exceptions for landlords who have a good reason for keeping pets out of their properties, such as "health and nuisance-related allowances." However, Haney told the outlet that his bill would require those landlords to provide documentation outlining their case to a judge or rent board if a tenant contests the policy.