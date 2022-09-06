A solar firm plans to build off-grid neighborhoods in California

LOS ANGELES — For more than a century, governments have offered electric utilities a monopoly on selling power to homes and businesses so long as they agreed to serve everybody and subject themselves to regulation.

But as homeowners have begun installing solar panels and batteries, that arrangement has become more complicated. That has led to battles between utility companies and relatively young solar businesses that sell and install rooftop systems for use by homes and businesses.

On Thursday, one of the nation’s largest rooftop solar companies, Sunnova Energy, asked the California Public Utilities Commission to let it directly compete with investor-owned utilities to provide electricity to homes in new residential developments as a private “micro-utility.”

The company said it would offer those residents electricity that was up to 20% cheaper than the rates charged by investor-owned utilities like Pacific Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison. If approved by regulators, the micro-utility model, also known as a microgrid, could undermine the growth of those larger utilities by depriving them access to new homes or forcing them to lower their rates to keep that business.

Sunnova executives argue that the approach they are seeking approval for was authorized under a California law passed almost two decades ago.

“If they don’t want to choose me, that should be their right; if they don’t want to choose you, that should be their right, too,” said John Berger, CEO of Sunnova.

The utilities commission said it would review the Sunnova application, a process that would include soliciting public responses. Representatives for investor-owned utilities said that they could not comment on the proposal and that they needed more time to review it.

Sunnova said its systems would not be completely isolated. It plans to connect them to the larger statewide grid so it could send excess power to other utilities or draw energy in case of an emergency. But its systems would not be owned or operated by the three major power providers in the state — Pacific Gas & Electric, Southern California Edison or San Diego Gas & Electric.

That, Sunnova said, would reduce consumers’ electricity cost by as much as $60 a month for the typical California home, based on the state’s average electricity rate in June.