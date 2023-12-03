Activism, prospective ballot fight heighten drama of Sonoma County bird flu outbreak

An outbreak of avian influenza at two poultry farms in Sonoma County was always going to be a crisis.

It means millions of dollars in economic losses. It puts scores of jobs on the line. And it threatens the health of hundreds of thousands of birds on nearby ranches.

Already, more than 250,000 ducks and laying hens have had to be euthanized on the two farms where the virus has been detected, eliminating their entire stock.

The families in charge said they hope to recover but face a long road ahead.

“It’s devastating,” said Philip Reichardt, part of the six-generation family that owns and operates Reichardt Duck Farm near Two Rock and, for the first time in 113 years, has no live ducks on its farm after nearly 170,000 were euthanized.

“It’s so quiet and so weird out there,” said his father, John Reichardt.

The lethal bird flu outbreak hit as local poultry farmers were already on the defensive. The industry has been under attack from animal welfare protesters for nearly a decade, and the current drama erupted as activists are gathering signatures for a ballot initiative that would drastically limit animal agriculture in Sonoma County.

The activists have targeted Sonoma County poultry farms with protests, surveillance operations and have even infiltrated several operations, including at Reichardt Duck Farm as recently as Oct. 24 and Nov. 14.

Members of Direct Action Everywhere’s Berkeley-based Bay Area chapter have ramped up action over the past few years to document what they say are inhumane conditions at crowded facilities where birds or animals have become ill or injured.

Their tactics have become increasingly advanced, using unauthorized photos to advance their campaign and drones to capture site footage.

Agricultural leaders also point to the recent release of a 149-page ”Investigation Manual“ — touching on everything from burner phones, thermal imaging, night-vision cameras and infrared lighting to drills, duct tape, data encryption and biosecure clothing — as evidence of the animal liberation group’s commitment to illicit activity and implied malice.

The manual was produced by a national organization called Direct Action Everyhere, or DxE, whose local members recently joined forces with other like-minded groups to form the Coalition to End Factory Farming, which in August launched a local initiative that would require substantial reductions in the number of animals allowed at local ranches, dairies, poultry and egg farms in Sonoma County by ordinance.

The group is circulating petitions to gain the nearly 20,000 signatures needed to put the measure before voters in November 2024 — a move viewed by local agricultural interests as a direct threats to dozens of family farms and other operations and even the region’s food supply.

Based on misconceptions

They say the measure is based on misconceptions and falsehoods about an industry that has embraced organic operations and made strides to safeguard water quality, limit carbon emissions and use water efficiently.

The detection of avian influenza Nov. 22 at Reichardt Duck Farm — within the 10- to 14-day incubation period after activists were known to be on the grounds — and discovery of the virus five days later at Sunrise Farms off Bodega Avenue, about 2 miles away, has provoked suspicions, even accusations linking DxE to the infection.

Avian flu has been on the march across the country for nearly two years, carried primarily by waterfowl and other wild birds. It’s hit 47 states, been detected in wild birds locally and turned up in commercial flocks Fresno, Merced and San Benito counties since late October.

But folks like Michael Weber, one of several partners in Sunrise Farms, say the coincidence of activists’ focus on his operation and nearby Reichardt Dark Farm — the very two places recently devastated by avian flu — is just too great.

“You can’t say it’s not suspicious when somebody breaks in to the building and a week later you break with HPAI after a hundred years of not having it,” Weber said, referring to High Pathogen Avian Influenza, the type detected in Sonoma County.

The circumstantial evidence, Reichardt conceded, makes it “hard to think otherwise.”

Some have begun calling DxE members “bioterrorists,” given their practices and the suspicions of agricultural leaders about how the virus was introduced.

Just the timing of the entry at Reichardt’s compared with the bird flu outbreak “should scare the crap out of anyone,” said dairy farmer Doug Beretta, president of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau.

“The first thing I think you have to understand is this group is not an animal activist group. They are an animal terrorist group,” Beretta said.