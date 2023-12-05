Adel’s restaurant in Healdsburg closes after more than 30 years

Adel’s restaurant, a longtime staple of Healdsburg’s casual dining scene, has closed its doors for good after more than three decades of business.

As reported in the Healdsburg Tribune, the classic diner at 200 Dry Creek Road marked its final day on Nov. 29.

Opened in 1989, the old-school restaurant featured booths and countertop service and boasted big American breakfasts and lunch.

According to restaurantrealty.com, the restaurant located next to Best Western Dry Creek Inn is currently available for lease at $10,000 a month.

The listing notes that the restaurant was upgraded in 2016 with new front doors, new floors, new bathroom, new table tops, new sunroom, dining room furniture and kitchen equipment.

The Healdsburg Tribune reported that the restaurant’s current manager, Danny Ibrahim, decided to close the restaurant due to rising costs and a demand by the leaser that restaurant stay open longer during the day. That requirement is also part of the newly listed lease, according to restaurantrealty.com.

The Healdsburg location was one of three Adel’s in Northern California, with the other two in Santa Rosa and Eureka. The Santa Rosa location closed in 2019 and reopened as Mimosa Cafe in 2020. The Eureka location remains open.