Affordable housing project passes in Cloverdale

Cloverdale planning commissioners, despite objections from community members concerned about an increase in traffic, voted 3-2 Tuesday night to approve a 75-unit affordable housing project along Asti Road.

Commission Chairman Mike Shanahan and Commissioner Eric Saunders voted no, while commissioners Sandra Hoevertsz, Chad Asay and William Wagy voted yes.

The Alexander Valley Family Apartments, which will be built in a rural area along the Highway 101 frontage road, has been opposed by neighbors and others who say they fear the highly trafficked area with only partial sidewalks will be unsafe.

The site has been zoned for affordable apartments since 2009 because it is close to the SMART station that is not yet being used.

Because of recent changes in state law, the commission could only objectively review certain site design aspects of the project.

The Planning Commission would have only been able to reject the proposed development if there was no way to fix any of the issues community members raised about increased traffic and risks to the safety of the public.

In addition, according to staff, opposing or tabling the project, as many members of the public urged the commissioners to do, could leave the city open to a potential lawsuit.

Before voting yes, Commissioner Asay said that “the city put the cart before the horse” with a proposal for a project design to take advantage of nearby city transit when there was none.

“I think the city has to do a lot better job to prepare the city for (a) project like this,” he said, referring to infrastructure such as sidewalks and lighting.

A person or group could appeal the decision to the Cloverdale City Council, but there is a fee that could add up to $2,000-$3,000, Assistant City Manager Kevin Thompson said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.