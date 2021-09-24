Air district issues air quality advisory for Friday, Saturday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke for Friday and Saturday.

Air district officials said they expect the smoke from fires in Southern and Central California to continue to affect the Bay Area, causing smoky and hazy skies.

However, pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards, they said in a news release.

The district said to protect their health, residents should stay inside with windows and doors closed if the smell of smoke is present. It also advised setting air conditioners and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

No Spare the Air Alert was put into effect.

Smoke in the air can cause coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter can trigger wheezing to asthma and emphysema or COPD sufferers.

Seniors, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take precautions, the district said.

Check real-time air quality at bit.ly/3BG8l2d.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.