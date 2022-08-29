Air quality advisory extended for Bay Area due to Oregon wildfire smoke

An air quality advisory for the Bay Area was extended through Monday because of Oregon wildfire smoke drifting over the region, officials said.

The smoke is coming from the Rum Creek Fire in southwest Oregon, according to the advisory first issued Sunday from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Skies will look hazy and the smell of smoke is expected to be present, the advisory said.

The district stopped short of issuing a Spare the Air alert because pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards, according to the advisory.

Check air quality readings at bit.ly/3QStfDb.

The Rum Creek Fire has grown to an estimated 10,709 acres, federal officials said Monday. It was sparked by lightning on Aug. 17 about 5 miles northwest of Galice, Oregon, officials said.

