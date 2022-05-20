Airbnb hosts in Mendocino, Lake counties earned $27.5 million in 2021

Vacationers looking to get far away during the COVID-19 pandemic meant good business for Airbnb hosts in California’s rural counties, including Mendocino and Lake, according to the San Francisco-based short-term rental company.

Company numbers released Wednesday showed hosts in Mendocino County earned $22 million in 2021, while hosts in neighboring Lake County took in $5.5 million.

Topping the moneymaking list of rural counties was Mono County, in east central California, with $52 million. Last on the list of 21 counties was Modoc County, in the state’s far northeast corner, with $300,000.

Further up the North Coast, in Humboldt County, hosts earned $17.5 million last year.

Humboldt County resident Marisa Fleming has been an Airbnb host since 2016. After closing for several months in 2020 due to the pandemic, she said her 5-acre rental property, consisting of two houses that can each fit six people, was booked more than 90% of 2021.

“I think people were ready to get out of the house,” Fleming said, adding that her home was booked frequently before the pandemic. “We’re right on the Avenue of the Giants, so it’s a pretty popular tourist spot.”

Fleming said her experiences with Airbnb guests are overall pretty positive. “People are generally considerate of our home,” she said.

Cumulatively in the Golden State, rural Airbnb hosts earned more than $200 million in 2021. That’s approximately $20,000 for each rural host, Airbnb reported.

In 2021, bookings in rural areas across the U.S. surged 110% over 2019, earning Airbnb hosts more than $3.5 billion in 2021.