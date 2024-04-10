2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

The James Collective (TJC), founded by Alison Seibert 10 years ago, is a bicoastal specialized public relations and integrated communications agency that partners with a portfolio of luxury direct-to-consumer brands.

Alison also works with her husband, Dan, on his wine company, Gail Wines, and advises growing businesses in the consumer-packaged goods, food and beverage, travel, wellness and home design industries. She is especially passionate about ventures led by the next generation of women entrepreneurs.

Prior to forming TJC, Allison spent years building her experience in strategic public relations in New York where she worked with some of the top names in food, wine and travel. She holds a master’s in international business and in her spare time can probably be found collecting stamps in her passport, practicing yoga, testing new recipes or hiking with her puppy Alma.

“The best thing about being an entrepreneur under 40 is that you have time to learn and grow. I’m able to satisfy my curiosity and continue evolving — I can never really get bored,” she said.

Alison’s greatest professional accomplishment is not about her, it’s about the incredible people she gets to work with every day, both on her team and with partners at client firms.

When setting goals for 2024, she wants to build TJC in a way that is true to her values, while investing in the further growth of the team.

“I started this business because I also wanted to grow peoples’ careers. Getting to do that is an accomplishment.”

TLC has grown over the years nationally, from its base in NYC plus the Bay Area. One new goal is to do more international work.

She says “balance” is her greatest challenge. “As someone who loves the industries I get to work with, I have to set boundaries.”

TJC has a strong social impact commitment and gives a percentage of profits to organizations that increase access for women and girls to higher education, the Mtaala Foundation in Uganda for at risk youth as well as supporting Planned Parenthood, Achilles International, FISH and Family Dog Rescue.

Best advice: Growing up, her mom always said, “Take healthy risks and be nice to people.”