2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

As the first, and only, small-business attorney with Legal Aid of Sonoma County, Allison Berk provides free legal services to small business owners and those looking to start a business by providing assistance with commercial leases, entity selection and formation, HR/employment issues and business contracts.

“I also conduct legal trainings and workshops while also cultivating partnerships with community and government organizations, creating referral networks and establishing relationships with law firms to provide additional pro bono legal services for small businesses,” Berk said.

Her vision for a prosperous and thriving Sonoma County business environment began when she was a Santa Rosa high school student while also serving as a nonvoting member of the Santa Rosa City Council.

“My goal was to return to this area after attending college at UC Davis, which I did after graduation to work in the Department of Health Services for several years implementing public health programs. I later attended the UC Berkeley School of Law and worked with a private firm in this city,” she said. “I came back in 2023 to join Legal Aid in Sonoma County.”

Berk says the greatest thing about being under 40 is approaching the world of business with fresh eyes looking for new ways to solve problems.

“I’m not afraid of technology and look forward to having more tools like AI that can be incorporated into business transactions and legal practices. The worst thing is that we don’t always get a seat at the table.”

Allison’s greatest professional accomplishment was building the small business program at legal aid.

“We have already accrued many wins for our clients. From negotiating thousands of dollars of savings for clients exiting difficult commercial leases to drafting business contracts, our program has been recognized as the ‘Gold Standard’ among our working partners and those who fund us.”

Her greatest challenge was learning this area of the law quickly and competently, while continuing to anticipate small business needs to keep programs relevant.

Allison is a member of the Sonoma County Bar Association’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Section and the Conference of delegates Committee and Diversity Committee of the Bay Area’s Queen’s Bench Bar Association.

Her best advice: “People will forget what you said and did but will never forget how you made them feel.”