2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Amanda Hoang is an Asian American pastry chef born in Fremont who studied clinical nutrition and received a Bachelor of Science degree at UC Davis. She also received a graphic design certificate at UC Berkeley Extension and attended the Tante Marie’s Cooking School in San Francisco.

She worked for 10 years in the hospitality sector in celebrated kitchens around the Bay Area, including the 20th Century Café (San Francisco), Cyrus (Geyserville) and The French Laundry (Yountville). She was also at the helm of the pastry program at Bird Dog (Palo Alto) and Vindian (Oakland) where she was the opening chef.

After these experiences, Hoang took a brief hiatus from kitchen work to pursue graphic design interests, but her career was about to evolve in another direction when she became an executive chef at the Farmhouse Inn in Forestville.

“I always wanted to be a baker but did not think it was possible as a career. It was on my dream list after graduating from college,” she said.

Her greatest accomplishment was opening a restaurant from scratch and successfully pivoting during the pandemic.

In this new role she designed sweet amenities for hotel guests, wrote dessert menus for the casual restaurant and created systems as well as managed sourcing, ordering, production and staffing required for all of these areas of responsibility.

Hoang’s food focuses on local seasonality and classic techniques with a penchant for showcasing fruit at its finest.

“The greatest thing about being under 40 is having a fresh perspective on how things can be done, but the worst thing is not having the greater benefits that age and more life experiences can bring,” she said.

Her challenge today is helping to build the next generation of pastry chefs while practicing the balance between having high standards, expectations and the grace and understanding to handle mistakes.

Her 2024 goal is to continue learning and practicing new or unfamiliar pastry techniques, such as entremets creations (multilayer desserts) and working with chocolate.

Best advice: “Expand your palate and worldview by going out to eat. This helped me strengthen the diversity of techniques and flavors I pull from while creating my own dishes.”