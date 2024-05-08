2024 Influential Women Awards winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

With a banking career that started when she was a teller at a community bank in Oregon while still in college, Ann Hudson worked her way up by doing every retail banking task to become a branch manager in her early 20s.

“My journey continued with JPMChase leading sales teams. I later joined Washington Mutual when it was a regional bank expanding into Oregon. A decade ago, I came to Exchange Bank where I have led retail banking, various teams and moved up to serve as chief administrative officer,” Hudson said.

Her greatest achievement is reflected in the growth of others.

“I am immensely grateful for the people I have had the opportunity to see grow and succeed positively,” she said. “Several individuals I worked with over the years have shared their stories of how I impacted their careers. It was the most beautiful gift to know that I helped them in a variety of ways.”

The biggest obstacle she faced were biases from people who judged her.

“I did not let them stop me from achieving my goals. With persistence, resilience and hard work I proved them to be wrong by not taking ‘no’ for an answer, while continuing to move forward to show what I was capable of accomplishing,” Hudson said.

Her advice for young professionals striving to be great leaders is to be persistent.

“If the answer to your question is ‘maybe,’ take it as a yes. Find the skill sets of individuals and teams and assign them roles allowing them to be used. Everyone benefits when people play to their strengths,” she said.

How will what you have learned over the years change the way you lead going forward?

“I learned that leading people is about serving others. This is known as servant leadership — by promoting collaboration and trust — and provides a safe environment for everyone to succeed. Mr. Rogers said it best, “Anything that we can do to help foster the intellect, spirit and emotional growth of our fellow human beings, that is our job. Life is for service,” Hudson said.

Hudson notified Exchange Bank in January that she would be leaving in April. She wants to take time to consider future options, including retirement, traveling and to enjoy spending more time with her family.