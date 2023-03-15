Another large storm system possible Tuesday across North Bay

North Bay residents will have about a week before the next potentially large storm rolls into the area, according to the National Weather Service.

There are two possible storms over the next two weeks that the weather service is tracking, but it’s too early to know exactly how they’ll play out.

One, which may materialize this weekend, could bring light to moderate showers. The other, predicted for March 21 to 23, has the potential to drop heavy rain and bring strong winds, said Patrick Ayd, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

Thursday morning low temperatures. Frost is expected for the North Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains and Northern Monterey Bay.

Cold conditions will impact unsheltered and displaced populations, those experiencing power outages, and may damage sensitive plants. #cawx pic.twitter.com/NcBr5VGKMD — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 15, 2023

The most recent system, an atmospheric river that dissipated late Tuesday afternoon, dropped 4.82 inches of rain in the wettest portion of Sonoma County and brought gusts up to 30 mph in the valleys.

That storm, however, was weaker than the previous atmospheric river that materialized March 8, and rain totals and winds did not reach levels initially predicted, Ayd said.

However, the system triggered several weather-related hazards across the county, with the majority of problems popping up in west county, due in part to already saturated soil.

The heavy rains and winds felled multiple trees, including one that almost hit an 80-year-old woman in Sebastopol, and caused flood waters to rise, leading to a few rescues from cars stuck on inundated roads.

Following the storm, Wednesday and Thursday were expected to be clear of any rain. On Friday and Saturday, there is a 30% to 50% chance for some light to moderate showers across the region.

Mostly sunny today and Thursday across the Bay Area and Central Coast. Shown are forecast high temperatures for today. #cawx pic.twitter.com/W8IgqXYOpy — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 15, 2023

These weekend rains, should they appear, could bring a slight chance for flooding, though it is not expected, Ayd said.

“That risk at this time seems to be pretty low,” he said. “We will just have to ... watch to see the strength of the rain showers once they come in.”

The skies are expected to clear again Sunday and conditions will remain dry Monday.

The next system, which is too far off for meteorologists to identify specifics, has the potential to cause further flooding and other weather-related hazards, Ayd said.

“At this point it does not look to be as strong as the past two systems that we have had,” he said, “but it is something that we are definitely going to keep our eye on.”

Ayd said some ways residents can prepare before the next large storm, even if it doesn’t roll in next Tuesday, by checking their resources, including fuels, medication and food, and have a plan in case of emergencies.

“Regardless of whether a storm is on the way or not, it is always good to have a plan,” he said.

