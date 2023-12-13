Another Sonoma County duck farm hit by deadly bird flu

Another Sonoma County poultry farm has tested positive for a highly contagious and deadly strain of avian flu despite strict quarantine protocols and ceaseless work among local producers of late to protect vulnerable commercial flocks.

Liberty Ducks, a boutique producer whose Pekin ducks are on the menus of many of the Bay Area's finest restaurants, escaped the initial outbreak in late November, but last week had a positive test for fast-spreading bird influenza at one of their smaller farms, according to Jennifer Reichardt, chief operating officer of Liberty Ducks.

At least 4,000 birds were affected, roughly a third of the Liberty Farms total production according to Reichardt. The outbreak was confined to a single farm, though Reichardt declined to give a specific location.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture website dedicated to tracking positive tests at poultry facilities showed a positive Dec. 7 test affecting an unidentified Sonoma County location with 4,900 ducks.

The new case is part of a widening crisis for the county’s nearly $50 million poultry industry, following an initial pair of positive tests in late November at two farms in the Petaluma area. More than 250,000 birds — egg-laying hens and ducks — were euthanized, and a quarantine zone was established to stave off further infection.

The Board of Supervisors on Dec. 5 declared a state of emergency after those outbreaks, at a Sunrise Farms site, where more than 82,000 hens were put down, and Reichardt Duck Farm, which lost 169,300 birds.

The outbreaks come amid high season for avian influenza and are reported to involve a highly pathogenic strain that also affects wild birds and can be passed to and between commercial flocks. At least five California counties are dealing with outbreaks, causing tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue.

Avian flu has been spreading across the county since the middle of 2022 and has affected 69 million birds in 47 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For members of the Reichardt family who run Liberty Ducks — a separate company from the larger Two Rock operation run by relatives — the economic loss is especially difficult during the holiday season when duck is prized for Christmas menus. During the two-week quarantine, processing and deliveries were halted entirely, cutting off revenue, according to Jennifer Reichardt.

On Tuesday, she set up a crowdfunding site to help defray mounting costs exacerbated by ongoing financial recovery after the COVID pandemic.

"This week and next week would have been our biggest weeks of the year. It's never going to be a good time for this to hit, but right now is especially painful. Sales through December would have been hundreds of thousands of dollars," said Reichardt.

"We're maxing out credit cards right now to deal with this. Hopefully, we can keep our other farms safe, and we are taking measures to protect them, but if we can't, it will be another conversation completely. We're so thankful to this community, but it's harder than ever to be a farmer," Reichardt said.

A limited number of ducks will be delivered to restaurants this week, she said, but the current inventory will only last about two days. It could be months before they are back to full production.

Jim Reichardt, Jennifer's father, founded the business in 1992. Built on personal relationships and direct sales to restaurateurs, chefs, and grocers, the ducks have made their way onto menus at the French Laundry, Dry Creek Kitchen, Valette, Central Market and many others in the ensuing decades.

Diners may see duck disappear from their favorite restaurants as chefs pivot, temporarily, away from Liberty Duck.

"This is the time of year that everyone wants on their special menus, and it's one of those things; how do you support a business without a product to purchase and want to so much," said Chef Liza Hinman of Spinsters Sisters restaurant.

Chef Shane McAnelly of Dry Creek Kitchen said has a Liberty Duck dish on his current menu, but plans to take it off until the farm recovers — hopefully soon, he said.

“They have been the gold standard for my entire career and they are one of my favorite local farms to work with. My heart goes out to them, they are just great people,” said McAnelly.