Applications now being accepted for College Creek affordable housing development in Santa Rosa

Applications for the second phase of the College Creek affordable housing development in Santa Rosa are now being accepted for the second phase of apartments which are set to be completed later this year.

USA Properties Fund, the company behind the affordable housing development, hosted an application event last week for people interested in moving into one of the units.

Regional manager with the company, Ana Gowdey, said 150 people attended the event with 76 people pre-approved for leases. She added there are 35 available for potential residents.

Because construction on the office space for the apartment complex isn’t finished yet, an application event was held for two days at the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Santa Rosa last week so people could apply and have documents verified in person.

Potential residents can join the apartment’s interest list on its website.

The 164-unit affordable housing development broke ground in 2022 replacing an abandoned government office complex on West College Avenue near the Finley Community Center. It will have taken two years to build by the time construction on the second phase is complete.

The first phase of the project included two buildings with 26 units in each. Construction on this phase was finished in September and residents moved in at the beginning of October.

The second phase included a third apartment building which will have 112 units. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of March and residents would be able to move in throughout April.

The affordable housing development is available to low-income residents who earn between 30% and 70% of the area’s median income, or between $24,450 to $57,050 for a one-person household leasing a one-bedroom apartment.

The development will also have a community room with computer work stations, a fitness room, kids area, swimming pool and on-site laundry facilities.

President of USA Construction Management, Tony Piscitello, said construction on the community areas is anticipated to be finished by the end of March as well.

