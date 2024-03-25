Arbitration leads to $118 rent increase for Youngstown mobile home residents in Petaluma

An arbitrator has issued a long-awaited decision on proposed rent increases at Petaluma’s Youngstown Mobile Home Park, raising rates more than residents had hoped, but not nearly as much as the owner had sought.

The arbitrator granted park owners a permanent monthly rent increase of $118 per mobile home space, retroactive to Dec. 1 last year.

The rent hike was unwelcome news to residents, who say they are already squeezed by climbing monthly charges. But it was far below the more than $900-per-month increase the park owners sought going back to January 2023.

"We feel it’s a loss for everyone in the park and everywhere else,“ said Jodi Johnson, a Youngstown resident and advocate. ”It goes against the very protections that have been put in place.”

Arbitration hearings are triggered automatically when proposed rent hikes exceed local rent control regulations, and the recent hearing was seen as a test of Petaluma’s new mobile home protections, which have riled park owners.

Daniel Weisfield, Youngstown’s owner, property manager, and co-founder of the Los Altos-based park operator Three Pillar Communities, declined to comment on the arbitration outcome Monday.

“A lot of people in the world wouldn’t think $118 increase a month is astronomical. For individuals, especially seniors on a fixed income, $118 a month is a burdensome increase,” said Elece Hempel, executive director of Petaluma People Services Center, which played a key role in helping residents raise enough funds to cover the more than $150,000 in legal fees needed for arbitration.

Attorneys for the city and for the residents stated that they needed time to thoroughly review the decision before commenting.

The process

Petaluma mobile home residents typically own the structures they live in, but they must rent the land beneath them. Since at least April 2023, they have advocated for stronger mobile home regulations following similar activism in Santa Rosa, testifying to the pressures of rising rents at City Council meetings.

Mobile home residents, who at Youngstown and other seniors-only parks are often retired and reliant on fixed incomes, said some among them have been forced to turn to food banks or forgo heat in order to keep costs down.

In response, the Petaluma City Council approved an update to the city’s mobile home rent laws last July, the first in nearly 30 years.

The updated regulations limit rent increases to either 4% per year, or 70% of the Consumer Price Index — a measure of the average change in prices over time for goods and services — whichever is lower. As of August 2023, the allowable increase under these rules was 2%.

Following the rules changes, park owners at Youngstown announced they’d convert the park to all ages and then threatened to close it, citing concerns that it was not “financially viable” to continue operating.

Park owners then proposed a rent hike of more than 100% via a 300-page packet delivered to residents, followed by another closure notice. Owners at Little Woods Mobile Villa a few miles south took similar steps, triggering their own arbitration process by announcing rent increases of more than 300%. That case is scheduled to be heard in April.

Youngstown’s arbitration took place over four days in January and February with over 30 hours of testimony from expert witnesses, owners and residents and over 2,500 pages of evidence. The arbitrator, Frances Fort, delayed her decisionby three weeks, citing the volume of material to review.

The debate came down to what constitutes a “fair rate of return” for park owners, which they are entitled to, and how figures like expenses and income are measured.

Owners laid out a number of calculations justifying the requested rent hike or alternatively lower increases that would at least “bring the Park closer to approaching a fair and reasonable return,” as lawyers put it in a brief, given escalating operating and maintenance costs and investments put into the property. Witnesses presented by Youngstown testified to an expected annual return of between 12 and 20%.

The residents’ team argued that owners’ methodology was flawed, inappropriately applied and out of keeping with precedent. In a closing brief filed Feb. 16, attorneys accused the owners of attempting to use the arbitration process as “a roadway out of rent regulation.” They pointed to another arbitration triggered by owners in 2022 with an attempted 40% rent increase that was rejected outright.

In the 45-page decision issued late Friday, the arbitrator’s analysis weighed monthly increases ranging between $16 and $158. The $118 bump equates to a 14.5% increase, which is “far beyond the annual CPI increases allowed by the Amended Ordinance, and increases the average rent at Youngstown to $930 per space per month …well above the most comparable, Petaluma Estates,“ the ruling noted. “This rent increases would give Youngstown a fair rate of return while also ‘preventing the imposition of exploitive, excessive and unreasonable mobile home space rent increases,’” as the ordinance’s stated purpose sets out.