At Sonoma County airport, records show concern over deteriorating runway conditions

The airfield has two runways, with only one, Runway 14/32, capable of handling large commercial aircraft. That runway also is the site of many of the airport’s current infrastructure problems.

In 2023, it served a total 641,178 passengers . Avelo’s new hub could bring even more.

Today, the airport offers service from three commercial airlines — Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Avelo Airlines — with 15 nonstop destinations by May, as well as a newly renovated, $40 million terminal.

The U.S. Fourth Air Corps trained fighter groups and squadrons at the site from 1943 to 1946. After the war it resumed operations as a civil airfield and underwent some growth through the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.

Constructed just before World War II on 339 acres outlying northwest Santa Rosa, the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport was initially used as a military airfield.

In August, Sonoma County officials held a grand-opening gala to celebrate the completion of a five-year, $40 million project to modernize the terminal at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

They touted the project as a key piece of their economic development strategy as they try to lure new airlines and persuade existing carriers to expand routes.

But behind the scenes, alarm bells were ringing.

For more than a year, airport operations and safety employees have been voicing concerns over the deteriorating conditions of the airport’s main runway and other potential safety hazards, according to internal emails reviewed by The Press Democrat during a four-month investigation.

The emails, obtained under the California Public Records Act, show that those employees have documented sinking and cracking pavement that is causing holes to form and water to pond in key parts of the main runway.

The emails also show that the airport is underreporting the amount of water pooling on the runway via official communications relaying field conditions to pilots. Pilots and Federal Aviation Administration officials say they depend on accurate information about the condition of the runway to safely land and take off there.

The problems are accumulating amid a growing rivalry between the airport’s two main commercial carriers, Alaska Airlines and Avelo Airlines, both of which have announced new routes serving Sonoma County within recent weeks.

The majority of the runway has not been repaved since 2001. A $55 million runway extension project in 2014 — heralded as a new era of expanded commercial service at the now 85-year-old airport — added a short stretch of new pavement but only seal-cracked the full runway.

A major repavement project, with an estimated cost of $42 million, is at least four years off, according to county officials. Until then, the county foresees only patchwork fixes.

The standard life span for runways designed to meet federal aviation guidelines is 20 years, according to an airport civil engineer interviewed by The Press Democrat. Often, runways require repairs after only a decade, he said.

Meanwhile, officials with Service Employees International Local 1021, which represents airport operations and safety staff, say the issues at the airport are already serious. Repairs and other delayed upkeep, union officials say, has taken a back seat to more flashy projects such as the recent terminal expansion.

“They've spent a lot of money and time developing the terminal to be an attractive place for guests to come. But they have not devoted the same level of care and resources to the safety of those passengers,” said Travis Balzarini, a county employee and president of SEIU Local 1021.

Airport and county infrastructure officials insist the airport is safe and rejected claims they do not take the runway issues seriously. Runway repairs are scheduled for June once the ground dries, the county announced March 15 — after a series of lengthy interviews with Press Democrat reporters tied to the paper’s investigation.

The airport meets all FAA standards, officials said, and specific concerns about runway infrastructure — such as cracking and ponding — are common at many airports and are being dealt with in a timely manner, they said. County officials in charge of the airport said they “absolutely” prioritize safety and would not let their families board a plane flying out of the airport if it were not safe.

“We’re a highly regulated, very complex operation and there’s a lot of pieces and parts, but we’re not operating unsafely,” Airport Manager Jon Stout said. “The FAA is not putting any restrictions on us in our airfield and the operations we’re doing, and we are meeting standards.”

Runway ‘speed bump’

Problems with disintegrating pavement on the main runway have been documented by the county as far back as December 2022.

That is when Chris Stinson, a senior airport operations specialist, alerted his supervisor and airport management to water collecting on the southern part of the main runway — a sign of sinking asphalt.

“This ponding shows that the runway is deteriorating,” Stinson wrote. “This is the first time I’ve seen actual ponding in this area and the possible hydroplane action this could cause for landing aircraft.”

Just weeks later, on Jan. 6, 2023, Stinson sent another email, this time to more airport executives, including Stout, alerting them that the pavement of the touchdown area on the main runway was “starting (to) fail,” and that the area had “gone downhill fast!”

In the email, Stinson said the ground was sinking, causing rainwater to “pond.” He explained that water had penetrated the ground causing the subbase of the runway to start giving way. He also described how a concrete encasement for an electrical conduit under the runway was causing pavement to sink on either side, forming a “speed bump” on the runway.