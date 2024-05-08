2024 Influential Women Awards winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

After finding her “forever career” at a young age, Aubrey Ballinger’s greatest personal achievement is overcoming obstacles, including undiagnosed ADHD.

“It made me realize the importance of caring for mental health and finding tools to help you become the best version of yourself,” Ballinger said. “I hope it’s made me a more compassionate and empathetic manager, co-worker, and employee.”

She graduated from Humboldt State University with a bachelor’s degree in natural resource planning and interpretation with concentrations in graphic design and education. She moved to Santa Rosa in 2012 and took a “temporary” job at Oliver’s Market.

“Oliver’s was a great fit because it fostered my love of cooking and baking. I found myself moving up by becoming the bakery department manager. However, the pull to find work more closely related to my degree never left.”

“It became clear that I could apply much of what I loved by helping customers connect to information about Oliver’s and our producers at a deeper level, by supporting our local community, and being a champion for employee education.”

In 2019, a new door opened within Oliver’s graphics department.

As the corporate graphics manger she oversees all store marketing activities, coordinates Oliver’s community and employee events, and plans and coordinates appreciation events for Oliver’s Employee Stock Ownership program. She plays a pivotal role in educating the company’s 900-plus staff members on the benefits and responsibilities of employee ownership by leading the ESOP Communications Committee.

Ballinger’s advice to future leaders would be to understand that your team members are the key to your successes. She says great leaders acknowledge the skills held by others that they do not possess and foster an environment where their teams can feel fulfilled and find a sense of purpose and place.

A key personal achievement was finding ways to critically listen and appreciate the experience and knowledge of Oliver’s Market leader.

“Our founder and owner Steve Maass showed me the importance of integrity, loyalty, and a commitment to supporting the community where we live and work. He sees our customers and employees as family, neighbors and friends. He showed me that a desire to gain their trust comes not from a place of self-interest, but rather because it’s the right thing to do.”