Sonoma County supervisors OK revised ban of e-cigarette, flavored tobacco sales. Here’s what has changed

Seven months after an initial ban faced rebuke from area businesses, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has approved a revised ordinance to ban the sales of e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco.

The goal remains the same this time around: to make it harder for children and teens to obtain vapes. But the ordinance has fewer restrictions related to businesses than the version originally set to go into effect last December.

California prohibited the sale of most flavored tobacco products in 2022, but there are some exceptions. The county ordinance, which goes into effect in 30 days, will provide even more restrictions.

About 13% of 11th graders in the county have smoked an e-cigarette, according to the Department of Health Services. Children who smoke using these products could develop detrimental breathing patterns or permanently alter their brain chemistry.

“This is an important step forward in protecting the future health of our young people,” Department of Health Services Director Tina Rivera said in a news release Tuesday. “Having more continuity throughout the county will be very beneficial.”

The board voted in favor of the initial ordinance Oct. 24, 2023, but then some of the 78 licensed tobacco retailers in the county spoke to supervisors about how it could negatively affect their business. The board postponed a second and final vote to approve it, Sonoma County spokesperson Matt Brown said.

Officials then modified the ordinance to allow for a tobacco license to immediately transfer from an old business owner to a new one.

Supervisors reintroduced the measure April 30 and approved it in the first vote. The second vote Tuesday validated the ban.

This the fourth ban of its kind in the county, following similar ones adopted in Petaluma, Sebastopol and Windsor.

