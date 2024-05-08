2024 Influential Women Awards winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Beth Painter has a strong interest in the intersection of fragile coastlines and land use. She earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the earth sciences and launched her work in Santa Clara County.

“I began my career in scientific research with the marine branch of the [U.S. Geographical Survey] based in Palo Alto. I quickly learned I was more interested in policy and transitioned to work in land use and planning, which has been my career field for over 40 years,” she said.

Painter moved to Napa in 1995 and shifted her focus to vineyard and winery development.

She has worked in the private sector and in county government as an elected member of the Napa City Council and as an appointed member of the Napa Planning Commission.

“As a planning consultant in Napa, I started my own business in 2022 called Balanced Planning. My role is to understand the objectives and visions of my clients and ensure that their projects meet all federal, state and local land use regulations,” she said.

Painter believes it is critical to understand the environmental and neighborhood setting and the concerns of the local community. Building a professional, trusted relationship with city and county staff has always been important to her.

Her list of professional accomplishments includes working with Silverado Premium Properties on projects such as the Stanly Ranch luxury hotel and resort and the Los Carneros Water District. This public/private collaboration effort brought recycled water to 3,800 acres of farmland.

“Being the only woman on a project team is a challenge, but my biggest obstacle was facing my own fears and insecurities. You overcome self-doubts by being prepared, knowing the issues and learning to collaborate with partners and others,” Painter said.

Her advice to those entering the land use field is it takes more than regulation, California Environmental Quality Act and land use policy knowledge. It includes understanding community values and building trusted relationships with those you work with.

“I lead well when I am educated on issues, prepared to speak on the facts in any matter and follow a path that leads to achievable outcomes,” she said.

“Rosalynn Carter once said: ‘You must have confidence in your ability, and then be tough enough to follow through.’ I try to work on these goals and hope I can continue to build confidence and strength.”