2024 Influential Women Awards winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

“As CEO of a tribal health program, and an active member of the Native American community and tribal leadership for 45-plus years, a personal achievement I hold dear is the growth and transformation of the Sonoma County Indian Health Project during my employment,” said Betty J. Arterberry.

“Despite facing challenges in my youth, I persevered with unwavering determination and take great pride in my journey as a Native American woman deeply rooted in my community,” she said.

Arterberry said from its humble beginnings, with just four employees as a referral system, SCIHP has flourished.

“Today, it is a comprehensive multiservice outpatient clinic catering to the needs of Native Americans in our community,” she said. “The growth and success of this project has been immensely fulfilling.”

Reflecting on her leadership style, Arterberry gained valuable insights over the years.

“I've learned the significance of attentive listening and the importance of not rushing decisions, but rather considering input from those around me.”

Moving forward, Arterberry intends to prioritize collaboration, empathy and trust, guiding her leadership approach to be more inclusive and effective.

One of her biggest challenges was navigating the pandemic.

“As it swept through our county, necessitating a temporary shutdown of our services, we swiftly adapted to new protocols. Implementing virtual visits for those who could access them and ensuring emergency services for others, our staff exhibited unwavering dedication and resilience throughout this trying period.”

Her advice to young professionals striving to be leaders within tribal health programs includes embracing cultural competency, making a commitment to lifelong learning, prioritizing community engagement at the grassroots level, while advocating for equity and social justice.

“Leaders must lead with compassion and empathy and seek out mentorship and collaboration opportunities with seasoned professionals within the field. Those who lead have to continue cultivating skills such as effective communication, decision-making and conflict resolution. This requires resilience and perseverance,” Arterberry said. “Authenticity is a cornerstone of effective leadership.”