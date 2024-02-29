Blaze destroys former Amy’s Wicked Slush location in Healdsburg

A fire destroyed the former Healdsburg location of the popular Amy’s Wicked Slush, which shuttered last year after struggling to rebound from COVID-19 losses.

The Healdsburg Fire Department responded late Tuesday to the fire reported in the 13000 block of Healdsburg Avenue, across from Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach. The ice cream eatery closed in September 2023.

Firefighters found the building “heavily involved” with flames but were able to quickly contain the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire.

Amy Covin, former owner of the business, confirmed she still owns the property. She put it up for sale in December 2022.

Covin said she is sad to see the once colorful building where she sold the sticky sweet treats now reduced to burnt walls.

“It's sad enough to see Wicked (Slush) not survive the pandemic,” she told The Press Democrat on Wednesday. “To see this at the very end of it is just heartbreaking for me.”

Fire officials did not immediately respond Wednesday evening.

