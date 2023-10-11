BoDean Co. facing record $8.6 million fine for stormwater management, discharge violations at Mark West Quarry

A Santa Rosa construction materials supplier with operations at several sites around Sonoma County is facing a record $8.6 million fine for alleged management failures that allowed sediment and fine silt from its Mark West Quarry to flow into Porter Creek during recent rainy seasons.

The proposed fine against The BoDean Co. by the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board reflects what they say are repeated violations of basic permitting standards and requirements of the federal Clean Water Act since the winter of 2018 at the company’s aggregate rock quarry off Porter Creek Road.

Examples include failure to sufficiently maintain and monitor stormwater detention ponds or to cover large, exposed stockpiles of “cake,” a very fine material produced during crushing and washing of rock and which is “particularly deleterious to aquatic species,” according to enforcement documents filed last month.

As a result, sediment-filled stormwater washed off the 120-acre quarry site and into the salmon-bearing creek on numerous occasions, posing a risk of suffocation and other harm to federally listed fish and other aquatic creatures.

An estimated 10,519,608 gallons of “sediment-laden” stormwater was discharged over 73 days from October 2018 to 2019, for instance, agency staff reported.

‘No cleanup effort’

More recently, the stormwater coming off the site raised stream turbidity, or cloudiness, by more than 3,000%, according to agency staff.

That was last December.

Once sediment was discharged, enforcement staff said, there was little to no cleanup effort.

“They have requirements … to implement both minimum and advanced BMPs,” or best management practices, designed to prevent erosion and pollution, the board’s Assistant Executive Officer Claudia Villacorta said. “The minimums were mostly absent, and when they were there, were not working or were dysfunctional.”

BoDean disputes many of the allegations, and says there are discrepancies in how the water quality staff has interpreted permit requirements, among other issues.

“We are operating at a level well above what is typical for a similar operation, but for reasons that are not clear to us, the water board still considers us to be in violation,” the company said in a statement.

The newest action was made public in a formal complaint and 85-page attachment spelling out specific occasions and ways in which material management, erosion control measures and stormwater capture systems at the site were inadequate to prevent rain from washing dust and particles into the creek.

Porter Creek, which flows into Mark West Creek and then into the Laguna de Santa Rosa and the Russian River, is part of watershed already identified as impaired under the Clean Water Act because of a high sediment burden and other factors that threaten wildlife and their habitat.

Once sediment and other solids are deposited in the creek, they can be mobilized and moved downstream at any time — a particular hazard for Mark West Creek, one of five priority streams identified by the state because of its occupancy by listed coho and chinook salmon species, and steelhead trout.

Repeated warnings

But despite repeated inspections and warnings from the water board staff over the ensuing months and years — and what BoDean co-owner Dean Soiland says has been about $4 million invested in new stormwater capture and treatment facilities — inadequate “housekeeping” continued to lead to violations, said Villacorta, part of the water quality board’s prosecution team.

Stormwater discharge violations, among seven violations cited, carry a potential fine of $10,000 per day, plus up to $10 per gallon, though the proposed fine is far lower than the maximum allowable.

Still, for Soiland and his staff, the new complaint and related public attention pose something of a crisis, particularly given what they say is a seven-day-a-week commitment to monitoring and testing stormwater at specified locations and events they say are not permit violations but the result of different interpretations of “adequate” or circumstances that interfered with established practices.

Once featured in a video by the Santa Rosa-based Climate Center for its conversion of the Mark West Quarry to 100% solar power and proud of its installation of a sophisticated stormwater treatment system, recycling of treated water and reuse of old concrete through a facility in Windsor, Soiland said the water agency’s documents do not reflect his company culture.

He also said they fail to reflect the urgency with which his company sought to rectify deficiencies at Mark West Quarry cited in a May 2019 Notice of Violation and its earnest efforts to respond to each issue raised, including its installation of advanced stormwater treatment equipment put into service in January 2020.