Boost now? Boost later? Tricky calculation for a 4th coronavirus shot

Bill and Rudi Weissinger remain COVID-cautious. They've had three shots of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. They wear masks at the grocery store and avoid large gatherings. When Bill recently offered a friend a fist-bump rather than a handshake, the friend said, "Oh, still?" Yes is the answer, and most of their friends in Friday Harbor, Wash. - an island community - are similarly vigilant.

The Weissingers want to get another booster shot. They're in their mid-70s and eligible. But they also plan to travel to France later this year. Boost now? Boost later?

"Our fear is if we get the booster now, it will have faded by then," Bill says.

"We definitely believe in the boosters. We are not anti-vaxxers. Give me any shot you can," Rudi says.

Most Americans aren't trying to time their next booster for an overseas vacation, and many people in low-wage jobs and crowded multigenerational households are far more exposed than the Weissingers are. But their uncertainty about a fourth shot reflects the widespread confusion about boosters - who exactly should get them, and when, and why - that has dogged the government's vaccination campaign.

Even highly informed consumers of pandemic news may struggle to sift through the latest government guidance and newest scientific studies. And even at this stage in the crisis, they may be unclear on what additional boosters can and can't do.

Public health officials who authorized a second booster shot last month for people 50 and older and for immunocompromised people 12 and older have insisted it's a stopgap, aimed primarily at keeping the most vulnerable people out of the hospital or the cemetery. A second booster appears to add to protection against severe illness in people 60 and older but offers only a modest, temporary shield against infection.

The booster issue reveals some tension between public health priorities and individual interests. The disease experts worry about epidemic waves that can overwhelm the health-care system. To a doctor, a vaccine has worked fine if it keeps a person out of the hospital, with just a mild to moderate case - which can mean anything from a few sniffles to a miserable week in bed utterly flattened by the virus. Many people, though, don't want that bad week - with the attendant risk of long COVID - and will do anything to keep it off their calendar.

"I think the expectations [from] the first performance of the vaccines is that it is possible to be completely protected against infection, or any small cough even," Hanneke Schuitemaker, head of viral vaccine development and translational medicine at Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson, said at a recent forum held by the New York Academy of Sciences.

The reality is that a person who is up to date on vaccination is very unlikely to wind up in the hospital, although the virus may still be able to break through the initial line of immune defense and generate sickness.

"You may have sort of a common cold, but your immune system will deal with it and prevent severe disease," Schuitemaker said.

Behind on boosters

Even as many people rush to get a fourth shot, many others still haven't received their third, second or first. Despite clear evidence that a third shot can save lives and better protect people, more than 90 million eligible people in the United States haven't rolled up their sleeves for their first booster. Booster uptake has been higher among White people than in communities of color.

Medical advisers to the federal government have debated the necessity and ethics of a fourth shot given that there are higher public health priorities, including reaching unvaccinated communities and ensuring wider global access to vaccines. But in their late March authorization, federal agencies said people 50 and older could get an additional booster it they are at least four months past their previous shot.

Strikingly, the agencies did not clearly recommend that booster for everyone who is eligible, and federal officials' advice varies.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said people 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions are most likely to benefit. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, told "Fox News Sunday" the data were "pretty compelling" for people older than 60 to get a second booster. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on MSNBC that people older than 50 should get a fourth shot.

Data from Israel, which offered fourth shots to people 60 and older during the omicron surge, show that the additional shot increases protection against severe illness and death compared with a third shot. But against infections - most of which are officially deemed "mild" - a fourth shot provided only a modest and brief increase in protection, peaking at four weeks after the booster dose and dropping back to the baseline after eight weeks.