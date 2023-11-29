BottleRock announces La Onda Latin music festival to take place weekend after main event

BottleRock, the three-day rock music festival that takes place in Napa over Memorial Day weekend, is expanding its footprint.

The festival will launch its inaugural La Onda Latin music festival at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa on June 1 and 2, 2024.

La Onda will offer “top Latin musical acts spanning several genres, including regional Mexican, Latin pop, Spanish rock, reggaetón, banda, mariachi, rap, norteño, cumbia and bolero,” according to the BottleRock announcement.

The lineup, still being finalized, will be announced Monday, and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 at LaOndaFest.com.

“We’re excited to be kicking off Festival La Onda next June,” said Dave Graham, a partner in BottleRock.

“We have a wonderfully diverse population in Northern California, but up until now, our Latin communities, and those who enjoy Latin music, have had to travel to Southern California or out of state to enjoy a two-day festival devoted to Latin music,” he said. “We are happy to be able to offer this experience in NorCal with La Onda.”

The first BottleRock took place in 2013 and continued the following year under new owners. Since then, it has expanded into a major music event — which attracted big names this year, including Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lil Nas X — with Northern California wineries, restaurants and food trucks participating.

Music is presented on seven stages, and performers and chefs also appear together on a culinary stage. Chefs Jose Andres and Masahara Morimoto are among those who have appeared; Morimoto, notably cooked with Snoop Dogg.

An estimated 50,000 people attended BottleRock this year on each of the three days, May 26-28. (The population of Napa was 78,315 as of July 2022, according to U.S. Census data.)

La Onda is scheduled for the weekend following BottleRock because of the extensive, monthlong setup required to transform Napa’s fairgrounds into a venue for a music festival.

The new festival will follow the same format as BottleRock, although the initial event will be smaller — just two stages — with two full days of music “featuring major Latin touring artists.” It will also include DJ sets and cultural celebrations with a choice of viewing options.

There will be local and regional Latin cuisine and specialty beverages, shaded lounges along with a spa, dance club and silent disco.

BottleRock held a town meeting Tuesday night to discuss plans with the neighbors living near the Napa Valley Expo, a 33-acre site on the eastern side of town.

It was a cordial meeting, about 100 people in attendance, mostly to discuss new plans to mitigate traffic for residents who live near by.

Most people were complimentary of the efforts.

BottleRock CEO Dave Graham said his team envisions La Onda as “a multi-generational family festival.”

La Onda translates to “the wave,” but Graham also said it can mean “the vibe.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.