BPM’s Solano County leader named for Diversity in Business Awards

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of? Being able to transform, with our company and others, the level of diversity, diversity conversation and cultural acceptance of the changes, over 25+ years. Leading the business, openly, as a LGBTQIA resource group leader, while participating in other resource groups and external diversity groups has made the last four years even more expansive.

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career and how did you overcome them? Truthfully, while not being able to hide some diversity qualities, like being female, others can be more hidden. The obstacle to PROGRESS is being willing and able to NOT hide and move diversity forward.

What have you learned about your leadership and how will it change the way you lead going forward? As leaders, we have to GO FIRST, set a way forward and support those that follow.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of your organization, your work and/or your community activities? The firm has expanded the diversity resource groups from one to eight in less than four years. Women, LGBTQIA, Black, Asian, Paciﬁc Islander, Hispanic-Latinx, disabilities, caregivers and interfaith are all well represented internally and in the community.

When you are not at work, what do you enjoy? Music and Reading!