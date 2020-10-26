Business on the ballot: Coverage of California propositions and North Bay measures

Read more about business-related propositions and measures on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Business Journal reporters explore key state propositions and local cannabis tax measures in the Nov. 3 election that would have a significant effect on local commerce.

Proponents of the Prop. 15 “split-roll” initiative say business property should be taxed at market rate to better fund public services. Opponents say that will hurt struggling small businesses such as retailers and farmers.

Prop. 19 would tighten exemptions from California property-tax re-assessment on inherited property, while allowing older residents and wildfire survivors more options for transferring previous tax valuation to a replacement home.

Also called the Rental Affordability Act, Prop. 21 seeks to go beyond the California measures that took effect in January to curtail rising rents.

Uber and Lyft are at the forefront of Prop. 22, a California ballot measure that would exempt those and other app-based transportation companies from having to reclassify their drivers as employees.

Prop. 23 would establish state requirements for kidney dialysis clinics, such as having certain medical professionals on site during patient treatment and restrictions on reducing services.

Prop. 24: Does California’s landmark consumer privacy law need tighter protections?

A key piece of Prop. 24, which seeks to update the California Consumer Privacy Act that took effect this year, is that the onus is on consumers to request businesses not use or sell their data.

Solano County’s Measure C and V, Napa’s Measure T and Sonoma’s Measure X aim to pave the way for cannabis cultivators, dispensaries, testing labs, distributors to operate legally.