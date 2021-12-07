Cal Fire eases controlled burn permit restrictions in Sonoma, Napa, Lake counties

Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit has eased controlled burn permit restrictions as cooler weather lessens the chance of wildfires in the region.

While residents of Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Colusa, Yolo and Solano counties may now conduct controlled vegetation burns on their property without a formal permit, they need to verify permissible burn days through their local Air Quality Management District before conducting a burn, according to a news release from the agency.

The easing comes as the unit transitions to winter preparedness during the offseason.

“During the cooler winter months, Cal Fire will continue to actively focus efforts on fire prevention through public education, prescribed burns, and various types of fuel reduction activities,” the agency said.

For more information on residential burning visit burnpermit.fire.ca.gov.