Cal Fire: PG&E transmission line sparked 2019 Kincade fire in Sonoma County

A high voltage PG&E transmission line in the remote Mayacamas Mountains ignited the Kincade fire, a wildland blaze fueled by a succession of windstorms last October that grew into the largest wildfire in Sonoma County history, Cal Fire announced Thursday.

The nine-month state investigation into the cause of Oct. 23 Kincade fire, long suspected to have originated with PG&E transmission lines, has been handed to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office to review for possible criminal charges against the utility, state officials said.

The Kincade fire started on a night when PG&E had cut power for much of northern Sonoma County due to high-risk wildfire conditions: parched vegetation and high winds. High voltage transmission lines remained energized.

The blaze ultimately burned 77,759 acres, destroyed 174 homes and required the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people, clearing out of communities from the Highway 101 corridor to the Sonoma Coast at Bodega Bay out of extraordinary caution in a county still recovering from deadly and devastating wildfires fires in 2017.

Cal Fire said the fire was sparked by “electrical transmission lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electricity,” according to a press statement. The agency added that “tinder dry vegetation and strong winds combined with low humidity and warm temperatures contributed to extreme rates of fire spread.”

“There are a bunch of emotions, I don’t know where to start,” said Ed Nessinger, whose family has been hit hard by fires in 2017 and then the Kincade, when he was informed by a reporter about Cal Fire’s conclusion.

The Kincade fire had been burning for several days when Nessinger saw flames cresting over Chalk Hill on Windsor’s eastern outskirts and up into his community, hillside Shiloh Estates. The fire burned onto his property and smoke and intense heat rendered his house uninhabitable.

Flames destroyed a granny unit on the property where Nessinger’s daughter and her family were living. They had been displaced when the 2017 Tubbs fire destroyed their Fountaingrove home. The “double whammy” has been difficult, Nessinger said.

“It’s easy to point fingers and it’s easy to place blame,” Nessinger said. “But we need true understanding of the whole wildfire situation for the community.”

In a statement, PG&E officials said they were aware of Cal Fire’s determination but noted “at this time, we do not have access to Cal Fire’s investigative report or the evidence it has collected.”

“We appreciate all the heroic efforts of the first responders who fought the 2019 Kincade Fire, helped local citizens evacuate and made sure no one perished in the fire,” the company statement said.

Cal Fire’s decision comes two weeks after PG&E, the state’s largest utility, emerged from its historic bankruptcy driven by the company’s role in starting major wildfires, including the 2017 October firestorm in Sonoma County and the 2018 Camp fire in Butte County. Last month, PG&E pleaded guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter for its role sparking the Camp fire, which killed dozens of people and destroyed the town of Paradise.

No one was killed in the Kincade fire. Four firefighters suffered burns during the firefight.

This month, more than 50 businesses and individuals filed a lawsuit against PG&E seeking compensation for damages from the Kincade fire.

Mayacama Golf Club, three wineries and four hotels are among the 21 businesses seeking unspecified damages from the utility, along with 30 individuals or trusts.

“Cal Fire’s report validates what this community knew all along and what we alleged in our complaint,” Healdsburg attorney Jack Weaver, one of the lawyers handling case, said in an email.

“PG&E has experienced persistent equipment failures, neglected their equipment and continued to threaten the community’s safety,” he said. “We look forward to holding PG&E accountable for causing the Kincade fire and achieving full and fair compensation for our clients.”

Sonoma County Counsel Bruce Goldstein said in an email the county intends to file a claim against PG&E.

“The Cal Fire report is consistent with our outside counsel's investigation and it will be powerful evidence regarding liability,” he said.

Sonoma County sustained a $620 million economic loss from the fire, an amount determined by Moody’s Analytics. The estimate included $235 million in lost economic output and $385 million in property losses.

A Cal Fire spokeswoman deferred comment to Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch, who was sent a copy of the agency’s report.

Ravitch, whose office must decide whether to file charges against PG&E, said “we’ve been anxiously awaiting the final report.”

“I know it is an important case for all of us,” she said. “We’re going to be looking at it as thoroughly and expeditiously as possible.”

Ravitch said she had personally visited the site where the blaze was believed to have started a few days after the fire.

She will not release Cal Fire’s report until her office has completed its review.

The decision on filing charges will be made “depending on the strength of the case,” Ravitch said.

State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said Cal Fire’s finding “comes as no surprise to any of us who lived here. It’s been clear for months where this fire started.”

McGuire recalled that hurricane-force winds were blowing atop the ridgeline the night of the fire and PG&E had preemptively shut off power to tens of thousands of people throughout the county.

The tactic, known as a public safety power shutdown, has been embraced by PG&E and other major utilities as a preventive measure during episodes of high fire risk, including strong winds.

But the utility opted not to cut power to a high-voltage transmission line in the area, which McGuire described as “one of the most egregious actions that we’ve seen by the utility.”

